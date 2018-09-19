Bruins begin trimming their roster

Boston stands at 4-0-0 for the preseason.

Martin Bakos,Jack Studnika,Jake DeBrusk,Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Members of the Boston Bruins, from left, Martin Bakos, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Jack Studnika, and Jake DeBrusk stand during a team practice in Beijing, China, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. –Mark Schiefelbein/AP
By
September 19, 2018

The Bruins made their first dozen roster moves Wednesday, among them returning goalie Kyle Keyser to his Oshawa junior squad and assigning ex-Harvard defenseman Wiley Sherman to AHL Providence.

The moves came just hours after the team’s exhibition win over the Flames in Beijing, the wrapup of a 10-day trip during which the Black and Gold also beat the Flames in Shenzhen.

Boston’s split squads, which now will fold into one, stand a wrinkle-free 4-0-0 for the preseason.

Keyser, who grew up in Florida and signed his first pro contract with the Bruins a year ago, could be in net for the Generals Friday night for their OHL season opener in Kingston, Ontario.

Advertisement

Sherman, who played in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Capitals in D.C., soon will begin daily workouts with Providence and should work in as a regular this season for the AHL affiliate.

In the other moves:

■  Mark Fayne and Marcel Noebels were released from their tryout agreements.

■  Daniel Bukac (Brandon) and Cedric Pare (St. John) were returned to their junior teams.

■  Austin Fyten, Olivier Galipeau, Brett McKenzie, Joel Messner, Tanner Pond, and Alex Sakellaropoulos all were designated to the Providence camp.

With the reduced numbers, the Bruins will resume workouts Thursday through Saturday morning in Brighton, prior to their next two preseason games, Saturday night in Detroit and Monday night in Philadelphia.

It’s unlikely that any of the China returnees will join the action until Monday’s game. They were scheduled to land in Boston just before dawn Thursday, and none is expected to resume workouts until Saturday at the earliest.

Camp invitees Daniel Winnik (ex- of UNH) and Lee Stempniak (ex- of Dartmouth) both suited up Tuesday night in D.C. and remain in camp, each hoping to sign a varsity contract.

