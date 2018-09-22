Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit

DETROIT — The Bruins had their first snapshot Saturday night of what the Red Wings will look like without Henrik Zetterberg, and the final glimpse was an Evgeny Svechnikov shot 1:42 into overtime that handed the Black-and-Gold a 4-3 loss here at Little Caesars Arena.

The loss, Boston’s first of the preseason (4-0-1) came after the Bruins rallied back from a 3-1 deficit on goals by Daniel Winnik and Axel Andersson that came 10:13 apart in the final period.