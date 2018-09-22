Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit
Boston rallied, but it couldn't finish the Red Wings off in overtime.
DETROIT — The Bruins had their first snapshot Saturday night of what the Red Wings will look like without Henrik Zetterberg, and the final glimpse was an Evgeny Svechnikov shot 1:42 into overtime that handed the Black-and-Gold a 4-3 loss here at Little Caesars Arena.
The loss, Boston’s first of the preseason (4-0-1) came after the Bruins rallied back from a 3-1 deficit on goals by Daniel Winnik and Axel Andersson that came 10:13 apart in the final period.
“I was so happy when it went in. [Zdeno] Chara came to me and said ‘you deserve it kid’…He’s kind of a mentor. He’s really good with me. It was awesome.”
🎥Bruce Cassidy, Axel Andersson and Daniel Winnik speak after the Bruins OT loss to the Red Wings: pic.twitter.com/Yd1cKn8KCx
