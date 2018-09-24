Former BC star Brian Gionta, briefly a Bruin, retires

Former Boston College sensation Brian Gionta (Class of 2001), called it a career on Monday, wrapping up a 16-season NH tour of 1,026 games and 595 points.

Gionta, 39, captained the 2018 US Olympic team in South Korea and signed with the Bruins as a free agent for the late-season run, collecting 7 points in 20 games. He won a Cup with the 2003 Devils, coached then by ex-Bruins bench boss Pat Burns.

“I never thought it would have lasted as long as it did,’’ said Gionta, whose grossed some $50 million in NHL earnings.