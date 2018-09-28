What Torey Krug and Noel Acciari said about their preseason debuts

After spending majority of the preseason on the shelf, the Bruins’ Torey Krug and Noel Acciari finally saw some playing time in Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Though the Bruins lost 3-2 in overtime, both Krug and Acciari saw significant playing time and reportedly felt good.

“OK energy-wise,” Krug said of how he felt playing for the first time since he fractured his ankle in May. “You can never prepare for the physicality and pushing off guys in the corner, getting hit, and going back for pucks – you can’t prepare for that, just because you don’t have that same competitiveness in practice. Your teammates don’t want to blow you up or anything, so I felt OK.”

Advertisement

Acciari missed the early 2017-18 season because of a fractured finger, but played the rest of the season with a hernia before undergoing surgery in the offseason. Back on the ice last night, Acciari played right wing to forwards Daniel Winnik and Jordan Szwarz.

“It was nice to get a game in and just kind of get in that game shape again,” Acciari said after the game. “But overall, I felt pretty good. I thought our line had some good chances, got some O-zone time.”

With both players easing back into the action, they remain on track to be in the lineup for the Bruins season opener on Oct. 3 against the Washington Capitals in D.C.