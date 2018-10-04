The Bruins’ season-opening loss was bad, but not their worst loss ever

How bad was the Bruins’ season-opening shellacking to the Washington Capitals?

The 7-0 loss was the largest margin of defeat ever suffered by the Bruins in a season opener. It was also their first shutout in Game 1 since a 2-0 blanking by Montreal in 1955.

“I expected us to play the way typically the Bruins do,’’ said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “We are hard to play against. We defend the slot. We are on top of people. But none of that happened tonight.’’

Goalie Tuukka Rask was yanked in the second period with the Bruins trailing 5-0, leaving after he allowed three goals on three consecutive shots over 3:11.

The most the Bruins have ever lost by is nine goals, which has happened eight times, most recently a 9-0 defeat at the Atlanta Flames on March 9, 1976.

There were other unfortunate achievements for the Bruins Wednesday. The Bruins had never lost by more than five goals in an opener, with the most recent thrashing an 8-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in 2006.

The last time the Bruins lost by seven goals was a 9-2 beatdown against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 9, 2016. You have to go back to March 3, 2008 to find a loss with a larger deficit, a 10-2 loss, also on the road at the Capitals. The Bruins have lost by eight goals 16 other times.

“A lot to think about and a lot to improve,’’ said Zdeno Chara. “You have to be competing every shift you’re out there. It’s a very competitive league. If you don’t compete, you’re going to get exposed. We got exposed tonight.’’

The Bruins will not have long to lick their wounds this time around and will be back in action Thursday at Buffalo.