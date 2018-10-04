3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals

"You never know what the result is going to be, but I did not expect this effort."

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller scores a goal against Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak and center Noel Acciari during the third period of the season opener Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
By
Tim Rosenthal
9:00 AM

COMMENTARY

WASHINGTON — One team avoided an initial Stanley Cup hangover diagnosis. The other is still mired in a long head-to-head losing streak.

From the get-go, the defending champion Washington Capitals took advantage of a raucous banner night crowd and extended their win streak to 13 over the Boston Bruins to begin their quest of repeating as champs.

“You guys have seen the game and we’ve seen the game,” Patrice Bergeron said following the B’s 7-0 loss. “Bottom line, there aren’t many good things that we did tonight, and we need to be a lot better.”

Here is what we learned as the Black and Gold lacked competitiveness in their largest opening night setback since 1926.

The B’s have to get off to a better start.

So much for the Caps’ well-documented parties with Lord Stanley throughout the summer.

Twenty-four seconds. That’s all it took for T.J. Oshie to put the Caps on the board after firing a patented one-timer past Tuukka Rask. Just 1:23 later, Evgeni Kuznetsov scored his first of two to make it 2-0 off a faceoff win just two seconds into Washington’s first power play opportunity.

It didn’t get much better after that.

“Did I expect this? No. I did not expect this effort. I expected a much better effort,” a blunt Bruce Cassidy said. “You never know what the result is going to be, but I did not expect this effort.”

Tuukka Rask needs to be better.

Not even the staunchest Rask defender will defend his season-opening performance.

Sure, the Bruins defense didn’t help as the Caps gained easy zone entries and transitioned easily into their offensive setup. Their zone time entries, quality scoring chances, power play opportunities and puck possession time piled up as things progressed. That isn’t easy for any goaltender to overcome, but Rask didn’t help himself.

His last goal, a short side tally from Kuznetsov, highlighted Rask’s performance, or lack thereof. The Finn ended the night allowing five goals on 19 shots — resulting in a .731 save percentage and a whopping 10.80 goals against average — in 27:28 of action.

“I don’t know if it would’ve mattered to be honest with you,” Cassidy said about his polarizing goaltender. “There’s some nights where your goalie doesn’t have it and players say ‘oh well, he’ll get ’em tomorrow’ but I don’t think that was the case tonight.”

“I don’t want to talk about the whole performance. It was what it was,” an accountable Rask said. “I’m out there to give us a chance. Didn’t happen today. Place three soft goals and you have to look in the mirror and go fix it. So that’s deflating.”

Jaroslav Halak fared a little better in relief, allowing two goals on 18 shots in 32:32. His pad stop on Nathan Walker in the third period was the Bruins’ lone highlight in this one. Cue the goaltender controversy talk on sports radio.

The Bruins’ top line was uncharacteristically off.

Bergeron’s recovery from off-season ankle surgery left Marchand and David Pastrnak without their No. 1 center for most of training camp. Though the four-time Selke winner extensively trained and rehabbed throughout training camp, he still found himself behind the proverbial 8-ball in his first opening night appearance since 2015.

Pastrnak and Marchand were right there with him. The trio each posted a minus-3 rating while combining for just seven shots on net.

Bergeron was also on the ice for five of the Caps’ seven goals, three while killing a penalty. Marchand appeared in for four of Washington’s seven tallies.  The former also served a two-minute minor for slashing, eventually leading to Alex Ovechkin’s first of the season at 4:17 of the second.

As the trio’s frustration mounted, Marchand ended his night pummeling Lars Eller just moments after the Washington forward extensively celebrated his first of the year to give the Caps the seven-goal advantage. Marchand received an extra two minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct during his third-period bout.

“His celebration was unnecessary,” Marchand said about the events leading up to the Eller bout. “He took an angle in front of our bench and celebrated in a 7-0 game. So I just let him know.”

No one knows if Marchand will hear from the league, again, about the third period fight. One thing is for certain, his bout with Eller was a rare instance where a Bruin showed competitiveness.

“He’s a proud guy,” Cassidy said about Marchand. “I think Eller celebrated a little on the 7-0 goal, and I think that’s his prerogative to say that’s not acceptable. So that was that and we move on.”

Moving on means a trip to Buffalo for their second game of a season-opening back-to-back.

“It’s [expletive] one game; it’s nothing,” Marchand said. “We’ll let it go and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Bruins NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Where suspended Julian Edelman trained instead of the TB12 center October 4, 2018 | 7:59 AM
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Players and hitters to watch on the Yankees October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday's Bruins-Capitals game must-see TV October 2, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week October 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora is looking to keep things routine ahead of ALDS October 2, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Luis Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again October 2, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Adam Vinatieri after the Snow Game against the Raiders.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen' October 2, 2018 | 12:59 PM
The Columbia University Lions take the field for a game against Dartmouth, in Hanover, N.H.
College Sports
Ivy League football saw large reduction in concussions after new kickoff rules October 2, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Boston, MA - 9/28/2018 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) celebrates his grand slam in the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Yankees, LOID:8.4.3302103597.
Red Sox
Red Sox starting times announced for Games 1 and 2 October 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Fantasy focus: What to expect from Julian Edelman in his Week 5 return October 2, 2018 | 11:25 AM