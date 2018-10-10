Start time pushed up for Bruins-Red Wings on Saturday to avoid conflict with Red Sox

Saturday isn’t the only day this weekend with multiple Boston teams in action.

Bruins
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak takes a shot on goal against the Ottawa Senators. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
Rachel Bowers
1:55 PM

Stock your fridge, get your beverages chilled, and don’t worry about setting up an extra TV or screen on Saturday.

Puck drop for the Bruins’ game against the Red Wings at TD Garden that day has been pushed up four hours to 3 p.m. It was orginally scheduled for 7 p.m., which would have run up against Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros at Fenway Park, which is scheduled for 8:09 p.m.

The Bruins game will air on NESN. Game 1 of the ALCS will air on TBS.

Here’s the schedule for the Red Sox-Astros series.

On Sunday, Game 2 of the ALCS is at 7:09 p.m. at Fenway, about an hour and 10 minutes before the Patriots kickoff against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

