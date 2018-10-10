Milan Lucic still has strong feelings about his Boston days

Some of his former Bruins teammates have only recently rediscovered their body rhythms after their preseason trip to China. Milan Lucic is still battling the effects of the Oilers’ excursion to Germany and Sweden.

“I went to sleep after the eighth of the Red Sox game,’’ said Lucic. “Didn’t see the ninth. Probably saved some years of my life, not watching that.’’

Yes, Lucic, an ardent sports fan, still keeps up with the Red Sox. He still watches the Celtics, particularly in the playoffs. He’s a Patriots fan through and through. As for the Bruins, it’s a bit more complicated.