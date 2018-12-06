Bruins fall to Lightning 3-2 in Tampa

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo steals a pass intended for Tampa Bay center Cedric Paquette during the first period.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo steals a pass intended for Tampa Bay center Cedric Paquette during the first period. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
MARK DIDTLER
AP,
December 6, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Cirelli scored early in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their fifth consecutive game by beating the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

After Joseph scored at 2:40, Cirelli put home a short-handed backhand 1:23 later to make it 3-1.

Boston pulled to 3-2 on David Krejci’s goal with 1:45 remaining.

Brayden Point also scored and Louis Domingue made 33 saves for the Lightning, who have the NHL’s best record at 22-7-1.

David Pastrnak had a goal for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots. The Bruins have lost three in a row and four of five.

Point got his 21st goal, including seven over his last eight games, to tie it 1-all with 5:01 left in the first. Nikita Kucherov set up the goal with a backhand pass and has 20 assists and 25 points in his last 12 games.

Pastrnak got his 20th goal in his 28th game this season on a rebound 2:04 into the game. Jaromir Jagr — on four different occasions — is the only Czech-born player to reach the 20-goal mark in fewer games.

Domingue made a pad save on a late first-period breakaway by Pastrnak, who went to his backhand.

Boston activated defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who had been sidelined since Oct. 20 due to a concussion. The injury-depleted Bruins are still without center Patrice Bergeron (ribs), and defensemen Zdeno Chara (lower body), Kevan Miller (throat) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion).

NOTES: Krejci tied current Bruins president Cam Neely for 10th place in team history with 590 points. … The Bruins claimed forward Gemel Smith off waivers from Dallas, sent D Connor Clifton to Providence of the AHL and placed Miller on injured reserve. Miller, hurt on Nov. 26, will be re-evaluated in four weeks. . Tampa Bay D Anton Stralman (upper body) missed his 14th straight game and is not practicing. His status is being reviewed on a weekly basis.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Return home to play Toronto on Saturday night.

Lightning: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

