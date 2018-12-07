FROM

Bruins claim forward Gemel Smith off waivers from Dallas

Smith, 24, is a strong skater who can play center but has been used as a wing.

Gemel Smith, J.T. Miller
Gemel Smith works the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
December 7, 2018

TAMPA — Hoping to add some jump to their bottom-six forward group, the Bruins claimed winger Gemel Smith, who had been placed on waivers by the Dallas Stars Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon, the Stars tweeted a video of Smith, a 2012 fourth-rounder, saying goodbye to the only NHL organization he has known.

Smith, 24, is a strong skater who can play center but has been used as a wing. A left shot, he is 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds. With career totals of 11 goals and 9 assists in 77 NHL games, he has seen his ice time in Dallas drop over his three seasons, from 13:35 to 9:26 to 8:01 this year. He has two goals and one assist in 14 games this season, having been a healthy scratch in about half the Stars’ games.

