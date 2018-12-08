Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy leaves game after hard hit

The Bruins were cruising with a 6-2 lead in the third period at TD Garden Saturday night when Toronto Maple Leaf Zach Hyman caught Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy behind the Bruins net at 10:07 of the third period with a late hit, dropping McAvoy to the ice. It was McAvoy’s second game back after missing 20 with a concussion and he left the ice to retreat to the locker room.

Matt Grzelcyk immediately jumped in to engage Hyman. Both got fighting majors and game misconducts. Hyman also got a major for interference.