David Krejci moves up Bruins’ scoring list in 6-3 win over Leafs

Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.

David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday.
David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday. –Michael Dwyer / AP Photo
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
December 8, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci had a goal and assist to move past Hall of Famer Cam Neely for 10th on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, David Backes, Ryan Donato, Torey Krug and Danton Heinen also scored for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen was pulled early in the third after giving up six goals on 28 shots. He entered with an 11-1 record and 2.08 goals against in his career against Boston. Auston Matthews, Travis Dermott and Andreas Johnsson each had a goal.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said teams “could be” playing more physical against his more skilled players with a pair of bigger defensemen — Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller — sidelined by injuries. They seemed to respond.

Leading 1-0, the Bruins appeared to be more physical and determined when they scored twice in the second period.

Less than a minute after Charlie McAvoy hit the post— Boston’s second shot off iron in about a 3 1/2-minute span — Brad Marchand set up Backes in the slot, where he fired a rising shot past Andersen’s glove and inside the right post for a power-play goal at 8:54.

Krug’s first goal first of the season made it 3-0 just under nine minutes later. After a flurry of chances, he scored on a wrister from the left point.

Heinen collected a puck along the boards early in the third, split a pair of Toronto players before flipping a shot over Andersen to make it 4-0 at 1:47.

Dermott beat Halak with a shot from the mid-slot area 4:03 into the third, but Krejci made it 5-1 only 34 seconds later. Donato scored at 6:13, sending Andersen to the bench to a chorus of jeers and cheers. Garret Sparks replaced him and stopped all four shots he faced.

Advertisement

The Bruins had taken a 1-0 edge 11:20 into the game when Forsbacka-Karlsson redirected a pass and tapped in his own rebound.

NOTES

Cassidy was hoping a little Christmas cheer could help his struggling team. On Friday, they did their annual charity toy-shopping spree to be delivered to children hospitalized locally. “It’s no fun when you’re not winning,” he said after the morning skate. “We had a day off yesterday to do some shopping for the kids, if that doesn’t get you in a good mood.” … Gemel Smith, acquired off waivers from Dallas on Thursday, made his Bruins debut. He wore No. 28. “I was just looking for more of an opportunity,” he said Saturday morning of being let go by the Stars. … The teams’ final regular season of the season is January 12th in Toronto. . Krejci has 592 career points. Neely had 590.

UP NEXT

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Maple Leafs: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

Bruins: At Ottawa on Sunday.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon: 'I've never seen anything like that in my career' December 9, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1 December 9, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Dolphins' walk-off winner December 9, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why did the Patriots lose to the Dolphins? Tom Brady's daughter has an idea December 9, 2018 | 7:19 PM
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots
'You got to be kidding me!': Watch Rob Ninkovich, Troy Brown react to Miami's game-winning play December 9, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL December 9, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was just a terrible play by me. That should never happen' December 9, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Brandon Bolden of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
'I treat this game like every other game': What Brandon Bolden said about carving up his former team December 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
5 takeaways from one of the most baffling losses of Bill Belichick's tenure December 9, 2018 | 5:58 PM
J.C. Jackson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Bizarre things happen to Patriots in Miami, but this loss tops them all December 9, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski on his last-second stumble: 'Gotta make that tackle' December 9, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Dolphins Pats
Patriots
What the Dolphins had to say about their wild final play December 9, 2018 | 5:36 PM
Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
'To tell you the truth, I just kind of blacked out' December 9, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Anthony Davis
NBA
Against Detroit, Anthony Davis leaves with hip injury but returns in 3rd quarter December 9, 2018 | 4:54 PM
Ravens Chiefs Football
NFL
Harrison Butker's OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24 December 9, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Albert McClellan
Patriots
Albert McClellan blocks two punts for Patriots vs. Dolphins December 9, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
The Patriots left points on the field at the end of the first half December 9, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sets record for most touchdown passes December 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s quiet resurgence and other Celtics thoughts this week December 9, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots December 9, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Kenyan Drake
Patriots
The Patriots lose 34-33 as the Dolphins strike on final play December 9, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) returned to the ice after he was shaken up during the third period in time to congratulate Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) after the 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs December 9, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics fly out to 17-0 start, crush Bulls by 56 points December 8, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (7) leaps in the air and Miguel Almiron (10) charges the field celebrating their 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup championship soccer game, Saturday.
Soccer
Atlanta United captures MLS Cup for city's 1st title since 1995 December 8, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't spent much time on the ice lately.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy leaves game after hard hit December 8, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Kyler Murray of Oklahoma speaks at the press conference for the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday.
College Sports
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edges Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for Heisman December 8, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Mike Napoli announced Saturday he's retiring.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox player Mike Napoli announces his retirement December 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge will have some more tough decisions ahead of him.
Celtics
Here's a look at where the Celtics' future draft picks stand December 8, 2018 | 3:38 PM
College Sports
Flying conditions, aircraft issues force BC to cancel Texas A&M game December 8, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk to miss next two games December 8, 2018 | 1:30 PM