Jake DeBrusk to miss next two games

The ever-expanding M*A*S*H list of injured Bruins on Saturday added the name of Jake DeBrusk, the second-year winger is feeling ill — with symptoms often related to a concussion — which will keep him out of the lineup this weekend.

“Came in yesterday and was not feeling well, and was not feeling great during the Tampa game (Thursday), said coach Bruce Cassidy. “So right now, can only speculate. We know he got hit in the back of the head with the puck in Toronto (Nov. 26)….but played…so right now we are waiting for him to come and let us know where he’s at.’’

Advertisement

DeBrusk was scratched for the Saturday night Garden matchup with the Leafs and will not suit up for Sunday’s 5 p.m. start in Ottawa. The club likely will be off Monday, which means the next update on DeBrusk, 22, likely won’t be until after Tuesday’s day-of-game skate (Arizona in town).