Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP,
December 9, 2018

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Torey Krug felt like the Boston Bruins were “still in their pre-game nap” during their game against the Ottawa Senators.

Tuukka Rask helped the Bruins stick around, and Krug gave Boston the jolt it needed for a road victory.

Krug took a cross-crease pass from David Krejci and beat Mike McKenna with a one-timer 3:07 into overtime to lift the Bruins over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

“It was a tough game for us,” Krug said. “It took us a while to wake up there.”

Krug deferred credit to Krejci on the winner.

“It’s a highly, highly skilled player making a great pass,” Krug said. “He sees things that other guys can’t see, even from up in the press box. He made a great play and I was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of it.”

Brad Marchand had the regulation goal for the Bruins (16-10-4), and Rask made 27 saves.

Mark Stone scored in regulation for the Senators (13-14-4), who got a career-best 42-save performance from McKenna, including a diving two-pad stack save against Sean Kuraly in overtime.

The third period finished with a frantic seven minutes, starting with a game-saving glove save by Rask against Stone on a 2-on-1 when the Senators were short-handed and a delayed penalty was coming to the Bruins.

McKenna stopped Marchand in close before turning aside David Pastrnak on a breakaway. McKenna stopped 14 shots in the third period as the Bruins outshot Ottawa 14-4.

“I felt like myself and I felt like I’ve had a lot of good work leading up to this to be ready for it,” McKenna said. “Credit to our goalie coaching, credit to my teammates and all that, but I felt like myself out there. It might have been the most (saves) in the NHL, but I’ve had games like that in other places before.”

Stone put Ottawa on the board 12:51 into the first who he one-timed a circle-to-circle pass from Colin White.

The Senators failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for one minute, including the final 50 seconds of the first period.

Marchand tied it at 1, beating McKenna at 7:49 of the second period as the Senators played a man short following an instigator penalty to Ben Harpur.

NOTES: Dylan DeMelo and Christian Jaros were scratches for the Senators while Noel Acciari, Jake Debrusk and Jeremy Lauzon were scratches for the Bruins. … After sweeping the season-series against the Bruins two years ago, the Senators have lost seven straight against Boston, including their two previous meetings this season.

Up next

Bruins: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.

Senators: Open a three-game trip Tuesday night at Nashville.

TOPICS: Bruins
