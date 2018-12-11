Bruins overcome early deficit, beat Coyotes 4-3

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask eyes the puck on a save during the third period. –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
December 11, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two goals and assisted on another during a four-goal, second-period flurry to lead the Boston Bruins over the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Arizona led 2-0 before Boston scored four times in five minutes, starting when Danton Heinen and David Pastrnak delivered 33 seconds apart. Marchand gave the Bruins the lead two minutes later, and then added another two minutes after that to make it 4-2.

Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots for Boston, which won its third straight game and beat the Coyotes for the 14th time in a row. Pastrnak also had two assists, and David Krejci had three for the Bruins.

Advertisement

Nick Schmaltz and Nick Cousins scored 40 seconds apart for Arizona in the first period, and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves for the Coyotes.

Michael Bunting’s unassisted goal cut the deficit to 4-3 with 5 minutes left in the second. The Coyotes had a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period, but the Bruins got back to keep them from getting a shot off.

Arizona also pulled the goalie with 75 seconds left but managed just one shot on net, as time expired.

BLOOD ON THE ICE

Bruins forward David Backes rushed himself off the ice after taking a skate blade to the face in the first period. Backes was to the side of the net when he pushed Oliver Ekmann-Larsson aside and the Arizona defenseman went to the ice, kicking up his left skate on the way down.

It caught Backes in the face and he went down before skating on his own quickly to the Bruins bench and out the tunnel.

NOTES: Bruins F David Krejci played in his 800th career NHL game and Coyotes D Niklas Hjalmarsson played in his 700th career game. … Clayton Keller, who went to Boston University, had one assist and leads Arizona in scoring with eight goals and 12 assists. … The Coyotes have not beaten Boston since the teams played in Prague to open the 2010-11 season.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Buffalo on Thursday.

Bruins: Visit Pittsburgh on Friday.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Troy Tulowitzki
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays, owed $38 million December 11, 2018 | 8:39 PM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes takes a skate to the face December 11, 2018 | 7:52 PM
Steve Addazio
College Sports
Boston College extends Steve Addazio's contract through 2022 December 11, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Dustin Pedroia Manny Machado
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia thinks about Manny Machado's 2017 slide 'all the time' December 11, 2018 | 5:16 PM
Joe Kelly Red Sox ALCS
Red Sox
Here's the latest on the Red Sox and free agent Joe Kelly December 11, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Tim Neverett will not return to the Red Sox radio broadcast team December 11, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi says Alex Cora's phone calls played a role in his re-signing December 11, 2018 | 12:52 PM
Al Horford
Celtics
'He’s day-to-day right now, but we may go slowly with him' December 11, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Robert Williams's coming out party and other takeaways from the Celtics' sixth straight win December 11, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Brad Wanamaker believes his playing in Europe helped prepare him for the NBA.
Celtics
'This was always the dream' December 11, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Tom Brady Joe Montana.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Why Joe Montana is hesitant to label Tom Brady the 'GOAT' December 11, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Ski bracket Stowe
Skiing
What's New England's best ski area? You decide. December 11, 2018 | 10:01 AM
St. Louis, MO - May 6, 2018 - Busch Stadium: Jessica Mendoza in the booth during a Sunday Night Baseball game
Media
ESPN signs Jessica Mendoza to multiyear extension December 11, 2018 | 8:17 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Celtics rookie Robert Williams had a very good excuse for missing Thursday's game December 11, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Anthony Davis
Celtics
What Anthony Davis said about his reception at TD Garden December 11, 2018 | 7:36 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Robert Williams impresses in coming out party with the Celtics December 11, 2018 | 1:17 AM
Harold Baines waves during a news conference for the baseball Hall of Fame during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
MLB
Election of Harold Baines to Hall of Fame a baffling move December 10, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Celtics
Depleted Celtics top Pelicans 113-100 for 6th-straight win December 10, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry poses for photos during NBA basketball team media day Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
NBA
Stephen Curry doubts moon landings. NASA offers to show him the rocks. December 10, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi attends the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas.
MLB
Here are the latest trade talks from the MLB winter meetings December 10, 2018 | 9:38 PM
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
NFL
Kenyan Drake is trying to get the 'Miami Miracle' ball back from Dolphins fans December 10, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins miracle
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the stunning ending to Patriots-Dolphins — a day later December 10, 2018 | 5:10 PM
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Robby Scott #63 of the Boston Red Sox pitches at the top of the ninth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Red Sox
Reds claim lefthander Robby Scott off waivers from Red Sox December 10, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Belichick's mistakes loomed largest in this farce December 10, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Kenyan Drake
NFL
Miami Miracle may not be enough to guarantee Dolphins a playoff spot December 10, 2018 | 1:39 PM
8-16-2012: Foxborough, MA: Patriots WR Donte' Stallworth is pictured at today's workout. The New England Patriots held a workout on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium this afternoon. section: sports
Patriots
'I think this is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen by Belichick' December 10, 2018 | 12:13 PM
Tom Brady Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he fell on the field after throwing a touchdown pass December 10, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
Patriots
‘I don’t know what to say’ December 10, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rodney Harrison: 'I played there for six years, and I've never seen anything like this' December 10, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins miracle
Sports News
Analyst says Bill Belichick 'completely botched' final play in loss vs. Dolphins December 10, 2018 | 9:20 AM