David Backes takes a skate to the face

Bruins forward David Backes, who has had a hard-luck run here in Boston, avoided serious injury Tuesday night when he took a skate to the face late in the first period of a game against Arizona at TD Garden.

Backes, 34, missed the final 3:31 of the period after Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s blade nicked him on his cheek and nose. Ekman-Larsson fell forward after contact with Backes, his rear skate clipping Backes up high.

Another look at David Backes' injury.



Guy can't catch a break. pic.twitter.com/VbfmUxUgnA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 12, 2018

Backes appeared hurt, falling to his stomach. Clutching his face, he rose, raced off the ice, and sprinted down the hall to the Bruins’ dressing room. However, he was back on the ice for the start of the second period. He won the opening faceoff.

Advertisement

His three seasons with the Bruins have been trying. In October, he missed five games with a concussion. Last season included a bout with diverticulitis and subsequent colorectal surgery, a nasty gash on his thigh in March, and a concussion that ended his season in May.

A 13-year veteran, Backes has three goals and three assists in 26 games.