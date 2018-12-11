Jake DeBrusk visits with doctor

Jake DeBrusk saw a doctor Tuesday, rather than get ready to face the Coyotes.

When Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy met with the media before puck drop, he did not have word on a possible concussion diagnosis for the second-year winger, who ranks second on the team in goals (10). Cassidy termed him “day-to-day.’’

DeBrusk, who missed his third consecutive game, took a friendly fire shot to the back of the head on Nov. 26 at Toronto. After Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev dumped him in front of the net, Danton Heinen unloaded toward the goal and nailed his prone linemate.