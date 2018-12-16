3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Sabres

Jack Eichel is finally get the spotlight that he deserves.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) plays against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. –AP
By
Tim Rosenthal
December 16, 2018

COMMENTARY

Jack Eichel was the biggest hometown winner on a busy sports Sunday around Boston.

Unfortunately for loyal sports fans around The Hub, the former Boston University standout is donning the Blue and Gold on an improved Buffalo Sabres squad, who stayed ahead of the Bruins in the early Atlantic Division playoff picture.

Here is what we learned from Buffalo’s 4-2 win at TD Garden.

Jack Eichel is finally getting his due.

It’s been a long time coming for Eichel, the second overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Sabres weren’t exactly a marquee team in Eichel’s first three seasons. Buffalo’s captain showed flashes of brilliance during this time, yet a rotating carousel of coaches, a lack of a supporting cast, and injuries provided a hit to his professional hockey development.

Advertisement

Eichel is healthy again. He has a talented supporting cast featuring veterans Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo, a solid core of up-in-comers in Sam Reinhart and Casey Mittelstadt, and a future franchise defenseman in Rasmus Dahlin, the top overall pick in June. His coach, Phil Housley, is pushing the right buttons.

The injury-plagued Bruins found out first-hand just how good Eichel is on Sunday. The speedy North Chelmsford native had a night full of scoring chances, behind-the-back passes, and slick wrist shots en route to a four-point performance (two goals, two assists).

“I think we’ve obviously been through a lot of adversity together, and I think we’re probably sick of it,” Eichel said about his journey in Buffalo. “The last few years, it’s not been easy, but you know, with the way our season has started this year, I think we have the confidence in each other and the belief, and we think we can win every game we play. So, you know, it was no different tonight. We thought if we do the right things long enough and don’t break, we’ll give ourselves the chance to win, and we did that.”

The Sabres, who climbed ahead of the Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic, aren’t bottom-feeders anymore. Eichel, after three long years, is finally getting the spotlight that he deserves.

The Bruins’ back-end is scoring, but not defending.

Advertisement

Injuries and secondary scoring are two common threads toward the Bruins’ up and down start. But, they’ve gotten help in the goal department over the past week with Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Steven Kampfer all providing offense from the blue-line.

Yet, even with Krug notching his third goal in five games and Kampfer tallying his first goal in a Bruins uniform since March 3, 2011, Bruce Cassidy isn’t getting enough urgency from his blue-liners at the defending end over the last two games.

The Bruins have played a tight and reliable defensive game without captain Zdeno Chara and four-time Selke winner Patrice Bergeron. That trend took a bit of a hit as the Penguins and Sabres found holes in Boston’s defensive coverage. The D left Jaroslav Halak and Tuukka Rask out to dry in those efforts as they saw their goals-per-game increase after giving up nine goals in the last two games.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

One play that summed up their last two games happened on Skinner’s second goal of the night. The victim: Colby Cave, who had his attention toward Eichel from behind the net. With Cave’s back turned in the other direction, Skinner took Eichel’s feed and fired his 24th tally of the season.

“Yeah, and we need it, right? You have to be part of it at the right time,” Cassidy said about the defensive issues in the past two games. “We’ve wanted to guard against just selling out because we haven’t scored enough to get into those trade chances type of games. We’ve lost them the last two nights, right? It just hasn’t gone our way.”

The Bruins coach is counting down the days when his reliable two-way center and 6-foot-9 defenseman return. He may have one of those players back soon as Bergeron could join his teammates for practice as early as Wednesday.

Another review goes against the Bruins

Advertisement

One more carryover from Friday’s loss to the Penguins: reviews going against the Bruins.

Sean Kuraly was the recipient of Friday’s review when the officials lost sight of the puck as it laid on Casey DeSmith’s chest before crossing the goal-line. Brad Marchand had the dubious honor two nights later when an early whistle in the second period prevented him from notching his 11th goal of the season.

Or was it an early whistle? The officiating crew took a few minutes only to announce that the play wasn’t reviewable.

The Bruins bounced back in both instances to eventually tie the game. But Sunday’s call prevented the Black and Gold from taking a 2-1 lead and left Cassidy scratching his head.

“[The explanation] I was given — first by the linesman — that it was a goal on the ice. So I was confused when they came over and told me that…they announce non-reviewable,” Cassidy said about the game-changing moment. “I think it was a poor call. The puck’s visible. We scored the goal.”

They say hockey is a true game of inches. Well, in the Bruins’ case, it became a game of early whistles the past two games.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Patriots
JuJu Smith-Schuster shared a message about Bill Belichick after the Patriots-Steelers game December 16, 2018 | 10:48 PM
Antonio Brown, Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said Antonio Brown pulled a 'super dirty' move during their altercation December 16, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'I definitely thought we were going to win' December 16, 2018 | 10:31 PM
Ben Roethlisberger Tom Brady
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say after falling yet again on the road — this time to the Steelers December 16, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'We’re still in a decent position' December 16, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Joe Haden, Julian Edelman
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 17-10 setback to the Steelers December 16, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Mike Tomlin Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots lost to the Steelers December 16, 2018 | 9:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured getting up off the turf after his last pass of the game fell incomplete in the end zone, giving Pittsburgh a 17-10 victory.
Patriots
Chad Finn: Let’s face it, it doesn’t appear to be the Patriots’ year December 16, 2018 | 8:48 PM
Bruins
Skinner, Eichel score twice as Sabres top Bruins 4-2 December 16, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Patriots
Steelers ride rookie running back Jaylen Samuels past Patriots 17-10 December 16, 2018 | 7:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
Patriots
The Steelers challenged an incredible play by the Patriots — but why? December 16, 2018 | 6:41 PM
NFL
Dalvin Cook carried the Vikings past the Dolphins, 41-17 December 16, 2018 | 4:36 PM
NFL
Josh Allen leads Bills to 14-13 win over Lions December 16, 2018 | 4:26 PM
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Patriots
The Steelers hold on to defeat the Patriots, 17-10 December 16, 2018 | 2:50 PM
Robert Kraft, Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman, Robert Kraft show support for Jewish community in Pittsburgh December 16, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, bottom, reacts after an injury during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was released from the hospital December 16, 2018 | 12:47 PM
BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2018: Fenway Park, new Red Sox American League Champions banner up
Red Sox
Police recovered a banner stolen by an Everett man outside Fenway Park December 16, 2018 | 11:32 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives between Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown in the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Pistons end Boston's 8-game run, beat Celtics 113-104 December 15, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 29-22 comeback win over Jets December 15, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Eli Rogers is set to play his first game since he tore the ACL in his right knee in last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
Steelers activate WR Eli Rogers, but RB James Conner is doubtful vs. Patriots December 15, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots-Steelers feels like a rivalry, but the numbers say otherwise December 15, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Trevor Ariza is joining the Washington Wizards.
NBA
Wizards acquire Trevor Ariza from Suns for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers December 15, 2018 | 2:19 PM
NFL
NFL's theme song should be 'Meet Me In The Middle' December 15, 2018 | 11:27 AM
Skiing
Gisin flown to hospital after crashing in World Cup downhill December 15, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, right, collides with Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Penguins December 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Penguins in Pittsburgh 5-3 December 14, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against Jeremy Lin.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points, Celtics beat Hawks 129-108 December 14, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees to open with night game in London December 14, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, right, tries to get a grip on the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (2) reaches in during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Danny Ainge doesn't like Robert Williams's nickname. But where did it come from? December 14, 2018 | 5:32 PM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler reportedly agrees to deal with Padres December 14, 2018 | 3:42 PM