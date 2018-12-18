Brad Marchand plays ‘knockout’ the same way he plays hockey

Anything to get the win.

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) looks on during a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand looks on during a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. –AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Hockey might be their specialty, but give the Bruins a few basketballs and you won’t be disappointed.

The Bruins enjoyed a bit of downtime on Monday and played “knockout,” a basketball game during which a player has to make his basket before the player behind him does. Predictably, some players behave almost exactly the same on the court as they do on the ice.

David Pastrnak, who leads the B’s this season with 41 points, gave a rare off-ice celebration after knocking out Brandon Carlo.

Meanwhile Brad Marchand, after missing his jump shot, behaved in typical Marchand style and knocked Torey Krug’s loose ball far to the right, giving him an open net to follow up and sink a layup.

Often dubbed as the NHL star that everyone loves to hate, fans on Twitter were not surprised to see Marchand bring that namesake to the court.

