The long-bruised Bruins are on the cusp of getting back two icons

MONTREAL — Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara skated in Brighton on Monday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told the Globe, and both are expected to return to practice Wednesday, following the club’s day off.

Assuming he is cleared for contact, Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could play this weekend. Chara (left MCL) is slightly behind.

Kevan Miller (larynx) will not be cleared for contact until after the Christmas break, Cassidy said, but he continues to practice with the team at home.