The long-bruised Bruins are on the cusp of getting back two icons

Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara are expected to return to practice on Wednesday.

Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand celebrate Patrice Bergeron's short-handed goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 6, 2018, at the Garden.
Brad Marchand (center) and the Bruins have been without Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron since mid-November. Out 16 and 15 games respectively, each is expected to practice with the team on Wednesday. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
7:05 AM

MONTREAL — Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara skated in Brighton on Monday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told the Globe, and both are expected to return to practice Wednesday, following the club’s day off.

Assuming he is cleared for contact, Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could play this weekend. Chara (left MCL) is slightly behind.

Kevan Miller (larynx) will not be cleared for contact until after the Christmas break, Cassidy said, but he continues to practice with the team at home.

TOPICS: Bruins
