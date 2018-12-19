Patrice Bergeron could return to Bruins this weekend

The Bruins took several steps toward returning to full strength during practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular), Zdeno Chara (left MCL), Jake DeBrusk (concussion), Kevan Miller (larynx), and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) were moving at near full-speed during the hourlong workout, though none are expected to be available when the Bruins host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Coach Bruce Cassidy seemed most encouraged by Bergeron, beginning a post-practice interview session by saying, “Don’t have a definitive timeline, don’t think he’ll play tomorrow, but he’s progressing well.’’