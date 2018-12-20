Halak, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 3-1 win over Ducks

BOSTON (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist and David Krejci also scored to help Boston snap a nine-game losing streak to Anaheim and win for the fifth time in seven games.

Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura got his first career goal with 4:16 remaining to spoil Halak’s bid for a second straight shutout. John Gibson finished with 28 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight after winning nine of 10.

Pastrnak’s power-play goal broke a scoreless tie when he one-timed Krug’s pass past Gibson at 7:19 of the second period. With his assists on the other two goals, he has 14 points in his past eight games.

Halak made the save of the game with 6:31 remaining in the second when he stoned Brandon Montour robbing him with a glove save.

Krug increased Boston’s lead to 2-0 on the power play when he converted a feed from Brad Marchand past Gibson with 1:55 remaining in the second.

Krejci added an insurance goal 5:21 into the third to cap the scoring for Boston, which shut out Montreal in their previous game.

NOTES: Anaheim and Minnesota are the only two teams to have a winning record in Boston. … Krejci recorded his 600th NHL point and has eight points in his last six games. … David Backes recorded his 300th NHL assist and Krug recorded his 200th assist for the Bruins. … Patrice Bergeron is targeting a weekend return for the Bruins. … Anaheim has two goals in two games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Buffalo on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Nashville on Saturday