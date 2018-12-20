Halak, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 3-1 win over Ducks

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the puck in the third period.
Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the puck in the third period. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
AP,
December 20, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist and David Krejci also scored to help Boston snap a nine-game losing streak to Anaheim and win for the fifth time in seven games.

Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura got his first career goal with 4:16 remaining to spoil Halak’s bid for a second straight shutout. John Gibson finished with 28 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight after winning nine of 10.

Pastrnak’s power-play goal broke a scoreless tie when he one-timed Krug’s pass past Gibson at 7:19 of the second period. With his assists on the other two goals, he has 14 points in his past eight games.

Advertisement

Halak made the save of the game with 6:31 remaining in the second when he stoned Brandon Montour robbing him with a glove save.

Krug increased Boston’s lead to 2-0 on the power play when he converted a feed from Brad Marchand past Gibson with 1:55 remaining in the second.

Krejci added an insurance goal 5:21 into the third to cap the scoring for Boston, which shut out Montreal in their previous game.

NOTES: Anaheim and Minnesota are the only two teams to have a winning record in Boston. … Krejci recorded his 600th NHL point and has eight points in his last six games. … David Backes recorded his 300th NHL assist and Krug recorded his 200th assist for the Bruins. … Patrice Bergeron is targeting a weekend return for the Bruins. … Anaheim has two goals in two games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Buffalo on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Nashville on Saturday

