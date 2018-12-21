3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Ducks

The Bruins had a trio of milestones in Thursday's victory.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates a teammate's goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Boston. The Bruins won 3-1.
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand celebrates a teammate's goal as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Boston. The Bruins won 3-1. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:38 AM

COMMENTARY

They’re getting hot at the right time.

The Bruins are a step closer to having a cleaner bill of health with Patrice Bergeron potentially returning this weekend. Yet, they found ways to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff picture without their top-line center. And now they are finding more ways to win.

Bruce Cassidy’s squad didn’t miss a beat from Monday’s impressive win in Montreal. The Bruins earned a 3-1 victory over a red-hot Ducks squad — winners of eight of ten entering Thursday’s matchup — and snapped a nine-game skid against Anaheim dating back to Oct. 31, 2013.

Advertisement

Here is what we learned from Boston’s impressive win at TD Garden.

The power play got back on track.

Every trend has its peaks and valleys in the National Hockey League. The Bruins’ fifth-ranked power play went through a rough December stretch where they scored just four times in 29 attempts entering Thursday’s tilt against the 14th-ranked Ducks penalty kill.

Boston looked more like its fifth-ranked power play against Anaheim, scoring twice in four attempts. Improved decision-making and fluid puck movement led to open spaces and solid scoring chances while keeping the Ducks PK on their heels, especially in their last three attempts.

“We’ve kind of gone through some ups and downs, some stretches where we get complacent and not working as hard but tonight we worked,” said defenseman Torey Krug, who factored into both power play tallies with a goal and an assist. “That first one was a little bit ugly but we worked through it and we got rewarded on the next two obviously with some faceoff plays, some stuff we designed before the game, and we executed well.”

Krug’s two-point outing was just a blip on a night of milestones.

It was night of milestones for Krug, Backes and Krejci.

Speaking of Krug, the undrafted free agent never envisioned being on top of any lists upon entering the professional ranks. Well, he now sits first in a prestigious category.

Advertisement

Krug’s brilliant assist on David Pastrnak’s 22nd of the season at 8:19 of the second period marked the 200th of his career. That total now sits first among all American-born players in team history as he surpassed Mike O’Connell for the honor.

David Backes notched the secondary assist, marking the 300th helper of his NHL career. Yet, Backes somehow wound up with the souvenir puck after the officials handed the rubber over to the Boston bench.

No hard feelings for Krug, though.

“It’s exciting to see the team do well, and see the milestones pile up,” Krug said. “I think Backes took my puck (laughs), but he has more [career] assists and he’s probably more excited about it, so he can have it.”

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

A pair of milestones on the same night is quite impressive in and of itself. But David Krejci added one of his own. His seventh of the season — a slap shot right above the right faceoff circle — at 5:21 of the third marked the 600th point of his NHL career. The Czech centerman is seven points away from surpassing Terry O’Reilly for ninth on the team’s all-time scoring list.

“Well listen, it’s a team game. But individually these players are obviously enjoying having a certain level of success, and if the individuals are having success, it breeds team success and vice versa,” Cassidy said about the trio of milestones.

“So I’m happy for all those guys, you know Krejci and Krug have been great Bruins for a number of years, and Backes not as long as those guys but a great NHL player for a long time. So, it’s nice to see them healthy you know. Krejci looks good this year and, we’ve had a few hiccups in the past, setbacks, but this year he’s been good.”

Advertisement

The Bruins are far from done with tracking milestones this season. The next likely achievement will come when Bergeron skates in his 1,000th career NHL regular season game. That feat will likely happen in February assuming the longest-tenured Bruin stays healthy upon his impending return.

The Bruins were disappointed to end Jaroslav Halak’s shutout run.

The Bruins looked like a totally different team over their last two games, especially on the defensive end. They held the Ducks and the Habs to a combined 47 shots on net in that span and gave Jaroslav Halak plenty of time and space to work with.

Halak stood whenever the Bruins needed a timely save. The journeyman earned a shutout in Montreal on Monday. He was 4:16 away from recording another zero before Josh Mahura’s shot from the point found the back of the net.

Krejci was on the ice on that faceoff. He would’ve loved a clean win on the draw against Carter Rowney. Instead, the puck hit his shin and the veteran found himself in the minus category on Boston’s lone blemish.

“Yeah I really wanted him to get another shutout, just kind of a tough break,” Krejci said. “I won the face-off, hit my shin and bounced back the other way. It happens sometimes.  He still should be happy with these last couple of games. He played really well.”

It wasn’t perfect, but it was excellent. The Bruins finally got the job done in their first win over the Ducks since the day after the Red Sox’ 2013 World Series triumph. (Ironic how some things present themselves, isn’t it?)

And now we wait for the status of a certain four-time Selke Award winner entering their final weekend slate — against the Predators (at TD Garden) and Hurricanes (in Carolina) — before the Christmas break.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Torey Krug
Bruins
With a goal and one spectacular assist, Torey Krug put on quite a show December 21, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the puck in the third period.
Bruins
Halak, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 3-1 win over Ducks December 20, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes out 4-6 weeks after finger surgery December 20, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Rick Pitino in 2016.
NBA
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino could return to coaching December 20, 2018 | 5:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Players express surprise, support for Josh Gordon December 20, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Chris Hogan Patriots depth chart
Patriots
Without Josh Gordon, here's who the Patriots have at wide receiver December 20, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Did the Patriots make a mistake in trading for Josh Gordon? December 20, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Rick Pitino
Sports News
Rick Pitino is reportedly set to become coach of Greek team Panathinaikos December 20, 2018 | 3:10 PM
These cleats, worn by Tom Brady in the Patriots' victory against Minnesota on Dec. 2, are drawing plenty of attention in an NFL auction.
Patriots
Nebraska-based 'Tom Brady of the outlet industry' bids $20K for his cleats December 20, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Josh Gordon reaction
Patriots
'I am sick and tired of this guy getting chances' December 20, 2018 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Patriots
A rundown of everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Bills Sunday December 20, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Robert Williams still has a ways to go — and other takeaways from the Celtics' sloppy showing against the Suns December 20, 2018 | 10:42 AM
Manny Machado free agent Yankees.
Sports News
New York had a polarized reaction to Manny Machado meeting with the Yankees December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Kyrie Irving plays some aggressive defense from around the back of the Suns Devin Booker during the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
'When we try, we're in the game all the time. And then when we don't, we're clearly not.' December 20, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown drives against Phoenix forward T.J. Warren during the first quarter of Wednesday's Celtics loss to the Suns at TD Garden.
Celtics
Celtics lose Aron Baynes, then game to bottom-dwelling Suns December 19, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes breaks hand December 19, 2018 | 8:48 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the center field bleachers prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
The Red Sox want to improve the bleacher seats at Fenway Park. Here's how. December 19, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Michael Brantley, frequently a strong performer for Cleveland against the Red Sox in his career, is headed to the Houston team that lost in the ALCS.
MLB
One of baseball's better hitters against the Red Sox is headed to Houston December 19, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Pete Frates
Media
Netflix to develop a movie about Pete Frates’s life December 19, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Tom Brady
Sports Q
Do you believe Tom Brady is playing through a significant injury? December 19, 2018 | 3:29 PM
United States' Missy Franklin reacts to her gold medal win in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Olympics
Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin announces her retirement in open letter December 19, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel recalls what he was thinking the night he got drafted December 19, 2018 | 2:17 PM
A view of Killington.
Skiing
Here are the ski areas Boston.com voters chose as New England's best December 19, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
'He's not like anybody:' Duke's Zion Williamson is 1-of-a-kind December 19, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Paul Pierce is carried off the floor in the 2008 NBA Finals.
Sports News
DeAndre Hopkins referenced a famous Paul Pierce moment in a humorous tweet December 19, 2018 | 10:14 AM
Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron could return to Bruins this weekend December 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
'I want to make sure I don’t get caught up with, ‘This is me,’ or give up too much privacy' December 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore named to Pro Bowl December 18, 2018 | 8:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (right) drives on Stephen Curry (30) during the second half on Jan. 27, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Celtics
'It's on CNN, and they say we're just jocks. ... But it's on your channel.' December 18, 2018 | 6:59 PM