With a goal and one spectacular assist, Torey Krug put on quite a show

Torey Krug
Torey Krug celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Donato in the second period. –The Associated Press
By
8:18 AM

No look, no problem.

Right, Torey Krug?

After nearly 30 minutes of deadlocked hockey at TD Garden Thursday night, none other than the Bruins’ leading point-scorer David Pastrnak notched a power-play goal to open the scoring and give Boston a 1-0 lead over the Anaheim Ducks. But it was the no-look assist from Krug that seemed to garner more attention, as the left defenseman spun 180 degrees clockwise to push the puck across the net to a waiting Pastrnak.

“That’s a chemistry play,’’ Krug said after the Bruins’ 3-1 victory. “More often than not you’re seeing [Patrice Bergeron] make that no-look pass to him, but I’ve watched it enough to know that [Pastrnak’s] going to be there.’’

Advertisement

“[Torey] makes passes that you wouldn’t expect,’’ added center David Krejci. “He can catch you off guard on the penalty kill just like he did tonight. He’s been making lots of great plays, so good for him.’’

The second-period score disrupted the low hum festering in the home crowd, with a burst of cheers accompanying the familiar techno beat of Zombie Nation’s “Kerkraft 400.’’ Ten minutes later, the celebratory sequence reprised when Krug connected on a power-play goal of his own. Left wing Brad Marchand found Krug stationed in line with Ducks goaltender John Gibson, and the lefty fired it home.

“Once [Pastrnak] doesn’t shoot the puck and I realize it goes to [Marchand], you got to get down towards the net because the pucks eventually going to get there,’’ Krug said. “[Marchand] made a heck of a pass, and that’s just something we planned out and mapped out before the game.’’

The goal was Krug’s fourth of the season — all have come in games within the past two weeks. The 27-year-old is beginning to cash in on more offensive opportunities after a left ankle injury sidelined him for the team’s first 11 contests.

“I’m sure he’d perform a normal training camp and a normal time to get going, but it is what it is,’’ coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s adjusted well. It took him a little while to find his shooting stride, but you’re starting to see him score more because of his decisions to shoot the puck in certain spots.’’

Advertisement

Krug’s two-point performance Thursday extended his point streak to three games. The no-look assist was the 200th of his career, eclipsing former Bruin Mike O’Connell for most assists by a US-born player in franchise history. Krug, who has established himself a reliable facilitator over the past few years, called the accomplishment “pretty cool.’’

“It means a lot, especially with the great history of this team and all the great players [who] have come through this locker room and put on this sweater,’’ Krug said. “I’ve played with a lot of good players, been on the receiving end of a lot of good plays, but you can’t get there without a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work.’’

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

He wasn’t the only one to reach a milestone on the night, as center David Backes, who had a hand in Pastrnak’s goal, logged his 300th career assist and Krejci, who scored Boston’s third goal on a one-timer from Pastrnak, recorded his 600th career point.

Krug was encouraged by his teammates’ achievements, noting the importance of collective success, though he won’t carry home a memento to remember the night by.

“I think Backes took the puck,’’ he said. “But he’s got a 100 more assists and he’s a little more excited about it, so I’ll let him have this one.’’

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Donato in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Boston.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Ducks December 21, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak keeps his eye on the puck in the third period.
Bruins
Halak, Pastrnak lead Bruins to 3-1 win over Ducks December 20, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes out 4-6 weeks after finger surgery December 20, 2018 | 8:02 PM
Rick Pitino in 2016.
NBA
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino could return to coaching December 20, 2018 | 5:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Players express surprise, support for Josh Gordon December 20, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Chris Hogan Patriots depth chart
Patriots
Without Josh Gordon, here's who the Patriots have at wide receiver December 20, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Did the Patriots make a mistake in trading for Josh Gordon? December 20, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Rick Pitino
Sports News
Rick Pitino is reportedly set to become coach of Greek team Panathinaikos December 20, 2018 | 3:10 PM
These cleats, worn by Tom Brady in the Patriots' victory against Minnesota on Dec. 2, are drawing plenty of attention in an NFL auction.
Patriots
Nebraska-based 'Tom Brady of the outlet industry' bids $20K for his cleats December 20, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Josh Gordon reaction
Patriots
'I am sick and tired of this guy getting chances' December 20, 2018 | 1:04 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates his touchdown with Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Patriots
A rundown of everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Bills Sunday December 20, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Robert Williams still has a ways to go — and other takeaways from the Celtics' sloppy showing against the Suns December 20, 2018 | 10:42 AM
Manny Machado free agent Yankees.
Sports News
New York had a polarized reaction to Manny Machado meeting with the Yankees December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely December 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Kyrie Irving plays some aggressive defense from around the back of the Suns Devin Booker during the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
'When we try, we're in the game all the time. And then when we don't, we're clearly not.' December 20, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown drives against Phoenix forward T.J. Warren during the first quarter of Wednesday's Celtics loss to the Suns at TD Garden.
Celtics
Celtics lose Aron Baynes, then game to bottom-dwelling Suns December 19, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes breaks hand December 19, 2018 | 8:48 PM
BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the center field bleachers prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Red Sox
The Red Sox want to improve the bleacher seats at Fenway Park. Here's how. December 19, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Michael Brantley, frequently a strong performer for Cleveland against the Red Sox in his career, is headed to the Houston team that lost in the ALCS.
MLB
One of baseball's better hitters against the Red Sox is headed to Houston December 19, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Pete Frates
Media
Netflix to develop a movie about Pete Frates’s life December 19, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Tom Brady
Sports Q
Do you believe Tom Brady is playing through a significant injury? December 19, 2018 | 3:29 PM
United States' Missy Franklin reacts to her gold medal win in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Olympics
Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin announces her retirement in open letter December 19, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Sony Michel recalls what he was thinking the night he got drafted December 19, 2018 | 2:17 PM
A view of Killington.
Skiing
Here are the ski areas Boston.com voters chose as New England's best December 19, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
'He's not like anybody:' Duke's Zion Williamson is 1-of-a-kind December 19, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Paul Pierce is carried off the floor in the 2008 NBA Finals.
Sports News
DeAndre Hopkins referenced a famous Paul Pierce moment in a humorous tweet December 19, 2018 | 10:14 AM
Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron could return to Bruins this weekend December 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
'I want to make sure I don’t get caught up with, ‘This is me,’ or give up too much privacy' December 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore named to Pro Bowl December 18, 2018 | 8:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (right) drives on Stephen Curry (30) during the second half on Jan. 27, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Celtics
'It's on CNN, and they say we're just jocks. ... But it's on your channel.' December 18, 2018 | 6:59 PM