With a goal and one spectacular assist, Torey Krug put on quite a show

No look, no problem.

Right, Torey Krug?

After nearly 30 minutes of deadlocked hockey at TD Garden Thursday night, none other than the Bruins’ leading point-scorer David Pastrnak notched a power-play goal to open the scoring and give Boston a 1-0 lead over the Anaheim Ducks. But it was the no-look assist from Krug that seemed to garner more attention, as the left defenseman spun 180 degrees clockwise to push the puck across the net to a waiting Pastrnak.

“That’s a chemistry play,’’ Krug said after the Bruins’ 3-1 victory. “More often than not you’re seeing [Patrice Bergeron] make that no-look pass to him, but I’ve watched it enough to know that [Pastrnak’s] going to be there.’’

Advertisement

“[Torey] makes passes that you wouldn’t expect,’’ added center David Krejci. “He can catch you off guard on the penalty kill just like he did tonight. He’s been making lots of great plays, so good for him.’’

The second-period score disrupted the low hum festering in the home crowd, with a burst of cheers accompanying the familiar techno beat of Zombie Nation’s “Kerkraft 400.’’ Ten minutes later, the celebratory sequence reprised when Krug connected on a power-play goal of his own. Left wing Brad Marchand found Krug stationed in line with Ducks goaltender John Gibson, and the lefty fired it home.

“Once [Pastrnak] doesn’t shoot the puck and I realize it goes to [Marchand], you got to get down towards the net because the pucks eventually going to get there,’’ Krug said. “[Marchand] made a heck of a pass, and that’s just something we planned out and mapped out before the game.’’

The goal was Krug’s fourth of the season — all have come in games within the past two weeks. The 27-year-old is beginning to cash in on more offensive opportunities after a left ankle injury sidelined him for the team’s first 11 contests.

“I’m sure he’d perform a normal training camp and a normal time to get going, but it is what it is,’’ coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s adjusted well. It took him a little while to find his shooting stride, but you’re starting to see him score more because of his decisions to shoot the puck in certain spots.’’

Advertisement

Krug’s two-point performance Thursday extended his point streak to three games. The no-look assist was the 200th of his career, eclipsing former Bruin Mike O’Connell for most assists by a US-born player in franchise history. Krug, who has established himself a reliable facilitator over the past few years, called the accomplishment “pretty cool.’’

“It means a lot, especially with the great history of this team and all the great players [who] have come through this locker room and put on this sweater,’’ Krug said. “I’ve played with a lot of good players, been on the receiving end of a lot of good plays, but you can’t get there without a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work.’’

See Your Boston Teams Up Close







He wasn’t the only one to reach a milestone on the night, as center David Backes, who had a hand in Pastrnak’s goal, logged his 300th career assist and Krejci, who scored Boston’s third goal on a one-timer from Pastrnak, recorded his 600th career point.

Krug was encouraged by his teammates’ achievements, noting the importance of collective success, though he won’t carry home a memento to remember the night by.

“I think Backes took the puck,’’ he said. “But he’s got a 100 more assists and he’s a little more excited about it, so I’ll let him have this one.’’