Predators’ Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins’ Wagner

AP,
12:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

The incident occurred at 19:04 of the second period of Saturday’s night game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Sunday. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

