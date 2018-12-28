Tuukka Rask had a special helmet made for the Winter Classic

Tuukka Rask will be sporting a unique helmet for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame. Whether or not he will play in the game is another matter.

The Bruins shared a picture on Twitter of the goalie from Friday’s practice, in which Rask is wearing a helmet that has a leprechaun, the mascot of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, on the front, just above the cage.

An additional photo showed the back of the helmet that has an image of a sign that reads “Play Like A Champion Today,’’ a reference to a sign in the stairwell of the home locker room that leads to the tunnel of the field at Notre Dame Stadium.

Advertisement

After Friday’s practice, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Rask as the starter against Buffalo on Saturday. The starter for the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday has not been announced – Rask has started 17 games this season and Jaroslav Halak has started 21.

Rask also had a mask designed for the Winter Classic three years ago, which was held at Gillette Stadium.

Four Patriots players are depicted: quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Julian Edelman, and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. It also featured Pat Patriot in Bruins colors and the old Boston Garden.