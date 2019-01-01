10 photos from the Bruins’ Winter Classic win

A total of 76,126 fans attended Tuesday’s Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium between the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, marking the second-biggest turnout in the history of the event.

This was the second time the game has been held at a college football stadium, and it was the National Hockey League’s 26th outdoor game.

The Bruins scored three unanswered goals, turning a one-goal deficit late in the second period into a convincing 4-2 victory. Boston won its second-consecutive game, and its fifth in the last seven, moving to 22-14-4 on the season.

Here are 10 lasting images from the day.

An ice sculpture was on display. —Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The skates were extra snazzy for the occasion. —Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Over 76,000 fans attended the game. —Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins made his way to the rink before the game. —Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot entertained fans. —Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Fans watched the Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2. —Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrated after scoring a goal in the first period. —Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo

A fan sang on New Year’s Day. —Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Brandon Saad attempted to sneak a shot past Tuukka Rask in the second period. —Gregory Shamus / Getty Images