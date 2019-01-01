10 photos from the Bruins’ Winter Classic win
A total of 76,126 fans attended Tuesday’s Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium between the Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, marking the second-biggest turnout in the history of the event.
This was the second time the game has been held at a college football stadium, and it was the National Hockey League’s 26th outdoor game.
The Bruins scored three unanswered goals, turning a one-goal deficit late in the second period into a convincing 4-2 victory. Boston won its second-consecutive game, and its fifth in the last seven, moving to 22-14-4 on the season.
Here are 10 lasting images from the day.