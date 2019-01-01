Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Sean Kuraly netted timely goals in the Bruins' Winter Classic win.

The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. –AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
By
Tim Rosenthal
6:56 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Grantland Rice’s column on the Four Horsemen of Notre Dame signified a truly astonishing time for sports writing in the 1920’s. Rice’s lede lives on in sports journalism lore.

“Outlined by a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen of Notre Dame rode again,” Rice wrote following that faithful Notre Dame-Army contest at the old Polo Grounds in Upper Manhattan.

Substitute October with January over 90 years later for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic and you have a similar blue-gray sky hovering over Notre Dame Stadium where the Four Horsemen once called. The league’s marquee outdoor event took center stage featuring the Bruins and Blackhawks on the legendary South Bend campus.

Advertisement

Notre Dame’s marquee backfield of quarterback Harry Studhler, left halfback Jim Crowley, right halfback Don Miller, and fullback Elmer Layden dominated the Knute Rockne era in the Roaring Twenties. All have their rightful spots in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta — formerly located in South Bend.

The Bruins had three marquee names on the hallowed grounds of Notre Dame Stadium some decades later. Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak may very well have their names enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day in Toronto. At the very least, their Winter Classic performance against the Blackhawks on New Year’s Day marked another tape for the old highlight reel.

“They were good again tonight, they had to be,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said about Marchand, Bergeron, and Pastrnak. “If we’re going to win, our best players have to be our best players and the followers [have to] follow. Give credit to [Sean] Kuraly for doing that. He’s been big for us, too. But to get back to your question, that line — I think they play better against good players, and they had that matchup tonight [against the Blackhawks’ top line] and they were good.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the final stat line that showcased the top line’s outing during their 4-2 victory in front of a worldwide audience and 76,126 paying customers. Each member had their own highlight appropriate for the event’s pageantry.

First came David Pastrnak — one of only two Bruins to play to play in all 40 games — tying the game at 1 in the first period with his 24th goal of the season. The goal was impressive in its own right, but his LeBron James-like celebration became a trending topic on social media.

“I was trying to de LeBron’s [dance], but it didn’t work,” Pastrnak laughed.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

“I was a little thrown off; I’ve never seen him do that before,” Marchand said about Pastrnak’s celebration. “You get a goal like that, you can do whatever you want. So it was good to see him enjoy it.”

Marchand got to enjoy a cherry on top moment with his empty-netter — his 13th of the season — to secure the two-goal victory.

As for Bergeron, well, he provided his prototypical two-way moment during a big game-changing swing in the second period.

With a 2-1 lead, the Blackhawks had a golden chance to get a two-goal advantage toward the end of the middle stanza. But Bergeron’s backcheck on David Kampf’s breakaway attempt briefly kept the deficit intact. The longest-tenured Bruin then made the transition up ice and scored a greasy goal to tie things up at 2 with his 13th of the season — and fourth in his five games since returning from a rib injury.

Advertisement

“Obviously, on that play, I see that Pasta [Pastrnak] coughed up the puck, so I tried to get back right away and of course catch up to the guy and made a defensive play,” Bergeron said regarding his momentum-changing play.

“Once [Kampf] went to his backhand, I knew he was going to go back to his forehand, so I was waiting for him to do that and just lift up his stick. And then after that, I saw him go for a change — and I think someone broke his stick, too. So that was kind of the play, and I felt like we had an advantage there to make some plays [offensively]. It bounced a few times and it wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it and I thought it was a goal we needed to go into the third period.”

Rask answered his question about his vantage point on the play. But not before saying “Selke” two times beforehand.

“Well, I think unfortunately those [plays] happen too often when we’re on the power play that some kind of weird bounce leads to a 2-on-1 or a breakaway,” said Rask, who’s seen his team give up a league-high eight shorthanded goals this season. “But I saw Bergy [Bergeron] coming back hard. I just tried to get my gap right — the guy is coming in hard thinking he has a breakaway — and give him not much net to shoot at, and then obviously Bergy made a great play there.”

Three down, one to go. Who would be the fourth horseman on this night? You could make a case for Rask, who bounced back from his disastrous 2016 Winter Classic outing against the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium. But there’s one player that Cassidy alluded to in his aforementioned comments.

The honor on this night goes to Sean Kuraly. Donning his full shield a few weeks after breaking his nose, Kuraly banked home a Cam Ward rebound in the third period to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead with his second game-winner in as many games.

“If it keeps going, I don’t know,” Kuraly said about keeping his shield going forward. “I may just stretch it out and tell the medical staff to keep it on.”

Make no mistake, the top line led the way in front of the second-largest outdoor hockey crowd ever. The others, including Kuraly, followed.

Kuraly plays and looks different than Boston’s top line, both figuratively and literally. He may not have his name etched in the Toronto halls, but he had has highlight and became an honorary member of the Bruins’ version of the Four Horsemen.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
The Bruins took on the Blackhawks on New Year's Day.
Bruins
10 photos from the Bruins' Winter Classic win January 1, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks attempts a shot past Tuukka Rask of the Bruins in the second period.
Bruins
Pastrnak, Bruins top Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Stephon Gilmore turned in a stellar year for the Patriots.
Patriots
11 superlatives from the Patriots’ regular season January 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
“Gladiator,
NFL
FX secures rights to Globe’s Aaron Hernandez podcast, ‘Gladiator’ January 1, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup.
Tennis
Roger Federer and Serena Williams compete in mixed doubles January 1, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Tyreek Hill, Devin McCourty
Celtics
3 predictions for each Boston sports team in 2019 January 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
Bruins and Blackhawks soak in the Notre Dame allure December 31, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Morris drives against San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl during the first half.
Celtics
Spurs scored 46 in third to race past Celtics, 120-111 December 31, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Bruins
This Winter Classic has special degrees of meaning for Mike Emrick December 31, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Brian Flores
Patriots
A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches December 31, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Boston10/31/18 The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade headed down Boylston Street as players and staff filled duckboats to cheering fans lining the streeet. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Sports Q
Which Boston sports team do you most want to see win a championship in 2019? December 31, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Josh McDaniels in 2017.
Patriots
If Josh McDaniels wants the perfect situation, it might not be in Green Bay December 31, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Tom Brady
NFL
12 teams, 1 goal: Here's an early look at the NFL playoffs December 31, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Tom Brady WEEI
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about the recipe for Patriots playoff success in WEEI interview December 31, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season December 31, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Steve Wilks
NFL
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach December 31, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Marvin Lewis
NFL
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season December 31, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Patriots
Four more NFL coaches are out, including Adam Gase and Marvin Lewis December 31, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Tom Brady Walt Coleman Tuck Rule
Patriots
Why Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the 'Tuck Rule' referee after Patriots-Jets December 31, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Vance Joseph
NFL
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years December 31, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Red Sox home opener
Sports News
Here are the sports dates Boston fans should know in 2019 December 31, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
5 things to watch for in the 2019 Winter Classic December 31, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Patriots receive first interview requests for Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores December 31, 2018 | 7:58 AM
NFL
Only 5 playoff teams from 2017 are returning to the postseason December 31, 2018 | 2:32 AM
Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts earn AFC's final playoff spot with 33-17 win over Titans December 31, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Todd Bowles
NFL
Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs December 30, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
NFL
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on AFC North title December 30, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Browns Ravens
NFL
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles get NFC wild card December 30, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
The Patriots' first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. December 30, 2018 | 9:00 PM