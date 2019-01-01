Pastrnak, Bruins top Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic

Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. –AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By
JAY COHEN
AP,
4:28 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame.

Patrice Bergeron, Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand also scored as Boston won for the second time in three appearances in the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. The Bruins went 2 for 5 with the man advantage and killed off each of the Blackhawks’ four power plays.

The game was tied at 2 when Boston (22-14-4) caught a break in the third period — a little luck at the home of the Fighting Irish. Matt Grzelcyk’s big slap shot went off teammate Chris Wagner in front, but Kuraly beat Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling to the rebound and backhanded the puck past Cam Ward at 10:20.

Advertisement

Backed by most of the sellout crowd of 76,126 in perfect conditions for outdoor hockey — the game-time temperature was 35.5 degrees, and a gray, overcast sky took the sun out of the equation — Chicago pushed hard for the tying score in the closing minutes, but came up empty.

Jonathan Toews sent a shot off the post after the Blackhawks pulled Ward for an extra attacker with about 1:30 left. Marchand then added an empty-netter for his 13th of the season.

Chicago had won five of six, but it remained winless in an NHL-high fourth appearance in the Winter Classic. It also dropped to 1-5 in six outdoor games — also tops in the league.

Brendan Perlini and Dominik Kahun scored for the Blackhawks (15-21-6), and Ward made 32 stops.

Chicago jumped in front when it scored first for the sixth straight game. David Kampf dug the puck out from behind the net and found a wide-open Perlini in the slot 8:30 into the first.

It was Perlini’s third goal in his past eight games. He had two goals in 22 games with Arizona before he was traded to Chicago on Nov. 25.

Pastrnak responded with his team-best 24th goal at 12:38. With Artem Anisimov in the penalty box for tripping, Pastrnak got free in front and slid the puck past Ward. He then celebrated by flapping his arms like a bird.

Advertisement

The teams exchanged goals again in the second. Kahun scored his fifth of the season when he redirected Erik Gustafsson’s shot by Rask, but Bergeron tied it at 2 when he scored another power-play goal with 1:12 left in the period.

NOTES: Blackhawks F Patrick Kane lost his seven-game point streak. … Bruins F David Backes served the second of a three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head. … Marchand returned to the lineup after he missed Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Buffalo with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Open a four-game homestand Thursday night against Calgary.

Blackhawks: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

