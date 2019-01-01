The Notre Dame leprechaun took a spill on the Winter Classic ice
Before the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks faced off in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, the university’s famous leprechaun mascot made an appearance on the ice — and proceeded to lose an edge.
NBC replayed the spill during the broadcast, with analyst Pierre McGuire commenting that the leprechaun “went down like a power window.”McGuire was quick to note that the mascot got right up and continued skating with a big smile on his face.
The luck of the Irish proved to be with the Bruins at the traditional New Year’s Day outdoor matchup as Boston defeated the Blackhawks, 4-2.