David Pastrnak is the Bruins’ only All-Star this season

Boston's leader in goals and points earned himself a spot in San Jose.

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Right wing David Pastrnak is off to his third straight NHL All-Star Game after being the Bruins' lone selection announced on Wednesday. –Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo
By
January 2, 2019

A day after David Pastrnak rolled out emoji-laden sticks and a LeBron-inspired goal celebration on a national stage, No. 88 can call himself an All-Star for the first time. He snagged the lone Bruins invitation to this year’s NHL All-Star Game later this month.

The 22-year-old right winger is one of six Atlantic Division forwards headed to San Jose for the game on Sat., Jan. 26, the fourth contested as a trio of 3-on-3 games between the league’s divisions. Atlantic captain Auston Matthews was chosen by a fan vote, but the Maple Leafs’ star’s roster was filled out by the NHL hockey operations department.

Advertisement

Joining Pastrnak and Matthews up front are Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, Matthews’ Toronto teammate John Tavares, and Buffalo captain (via North Chelmsford and Boston University) Jack Eichel. The remaining four spots went to the division’s bottom four squads: Defensemen Thomas Chabot (Ottawa) and Milton’s Keith Yandle (Florida), and goaltenders Jimmy Howard (Detroit) and Carey Price (Montreal).

Because of the limited roster sizes and the league mandate all 31 teams be represented, just nine teams nabbed multiple All-Star spots and just one — host San Jose, through forward Joe Pavelski and the defensive tandem of Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns — took three. The NHL did add a”Last Men In” fan vote this year, with Patrice Bergeron the Bruins’ representative among the eight Atlantic teams, but he faces long odds against the likes of Toronto’s Mitch Marner, Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner and Tampa’s Brayden Point.

Marner and Point are the only two of the league’s top-10 scorers not named on the initial rosters, and Skinner’s 26 goals make him one of only three players — joining Alex Ovechkin, who is skipping the All-Star Game for rest, and Tavares — who had more goals than Pastrnak entering Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Pastrnak’s 24 goals and 50 points lead the Bruins through 40 games, with the latter tied for eighth league-wide. His goal and assist on Tuesday at Notre Dame Stadium, the former followed by a puzzling homage to King James, made him the first Bruins player since Marc Savard in 2006-07 with 50 points through 40 games. Another goal on Thursday night against Pacific-leading Calgary would, as pointed out by longtime Bruins writer Mick Colageo, would put him on pace for Boston’s first 50-goal season since Cam Neely’s in 1993-94.

Pastrnak first All-Star nod is a fitting reward after a breakout 2017-18, when he led the B’s with 35 goals in the regular season and racked up 20 points in 13 postseason games. Pastrnak is one of 10 first-time All-Stars pending the remaining fan vote, which runs for a week beginning at noon on Thursday. (BU product Clayton Keller is as well, representing Arizona.)

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Chicago’s Patrick Kane made his eighth All-Star team, most among players selected this year.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'He smacked the s*** out of me': Here's the latest on Kyrie Irving's eye January 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins
Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 6:56 PM
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
The Bruins took on the Blackhawks on New Year's Day.
Bruins
10 photos from the Bruins' Winter Classic win January 1, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Brandon Saad of the Chicago Blackhawks attempts a shot past Tuukka Rask of the Bruins in the second period.
Bruins
Pastrnak, Bruins top Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Stephon Gilmore turned in a stellar year for the Patriots.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 11 superlatives from the Patriots’ regular season January 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup.
Tennis
Roger Federer and Serena Williams compete in mixed doubles January 1, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Tyreek Hill, Devin McCourty
Celtics
Chad Finn: 3 predictions for each Boston sports team in 2019 January 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
Bruins and Blackhawks soak in the Notre Dame allure December 31, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Morris drives against San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl during the first half.
Celtics
Spurs scored 46 in third to race past Celtics, 120-111 December 31, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Bruins
This Winter Classic has special degrees of meaning for Mike Emrick December 31, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Brian Flores
Patriots
A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches December 31, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Boston10/31/18 The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade headed down Boylston Street as players and staff filled duckboats to cheering fans lining the streeet. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Sports Q
Which Boston sports team do you most want to see win a championship in 2019? December 31, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Josh McDaniels in 2017.
Patriots
If Josh McDaniels wants the perfect situation, it might not be in Green Bay December 31, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Tom Brady
NFL
12 teams, 1 goal: Here's an early look at the NFL playoffs December 31, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Tom Brady WEEI
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about the recipe for Patriots playoff success in WEEI interview December 31, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season December 31, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Steve Wilks
NFL
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach December 31, 2018 | 11:35 AM