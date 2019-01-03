Six goals makes it three straight wins for Bruins

A half-dozen B's have multi-point nights as Boston takes out West-best Calgary.

David Pastrnak celebrates his goal in the third period of Thursday night's Bruins win against Calgary at TD Garden.
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal in the third period of Thursday night's Bruins win against Calgary at TD Garden. –AP Photo
AP,
January 3, 2019

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each had two goals to lift the Bruins over the Calgary Flames 6-4 in a back-and-forth tilt on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins (23-14-4) built on their win over Chicago in Tuesday’s Winter Classic by beating the top team in the Western Conference. They’ve now won three in a row and six of eight.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots, and John Moore and David Pastrnak also scored. Pastrnak’s goal, his team-high 25th of the season, came via an ice-length pass from the Bruins defensive zone intentionally banked off the back boards.

Advertisement

Mike Smith had 21 saves for Calgary (25-13-4), which has dropped five of eight and seven of its last nine in Boston. Michael Frolik, Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored.

Gaudreau scored from a tight angle with 9:27 left to cut Boston’s lead to 4-3. He also had an assist but failed to convert on two breakaways. Gaudreau was coming off consecutive four-point games.

DeBrusk quickly stretched the lead off a pass from David Krejci — playing on the same day his wife gave birth to a baby boy — with 6:14 to play. Backlund scored less than three minutes later to make it 5-4, but Marchand iced it with an empty-netter with 1:50 left.

Frolik got Calgary going with a short-handed goal 7:46 into the game. He charged out of the box after he and Lindholm were called for penalties five seconds apart and beat Halak.

The game was the last of David Backes’ three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head, and their first without Joakim Nordstrom, who sustained a non-displaced fibula fracture in the Winter Classic and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time.
Patriots
Ty Law, Richard Seymour get one step closer to Canton January 3, 2019 | 8:49 PM
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
Patriots
Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs? January 3, 2019 | 7:29 PM
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'He smacked the s*** out of me': Here's the latest on Kyrie Irving's eye January 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
The Bruins celebrate a Patrice Bergeron goal Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins
Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic January 1, 2019 | 6:56 PM
The Notre Dame leprechaun mascot walks onto the field.
Bruins
Watch the Notre Dame leprechaun take a spill on the Winter Classic ice January 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM