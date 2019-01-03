Six goals makes it three straight wins for Bruins

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each had two goals to lift the Bruins over the Calgary Flames 6-4 in a back-and-forth tilt on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins (23-14-4) built on their win over Chicago in Tuesday’s Winter Classic by beating the top team in the Western Conference. They’ve now won three in a row and six of eight.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots, and John Moore and David Pastrnak also scored. Pastrnak’s goal, his team-high 25th of the season, came via an ice-length pass from the Bruins defensive zone intentionally banked off the back boards.

Advertisement

Mike Smith had 21 saves for Calgary (25-13-4), which has dropped five of eight and seven of its last nine in Boston. Michael Frolik, Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored.

Gaudreau scored from a tight angle with 9:27 left to cut Boston’s lead to 4-3. He also had an assist but failed to convert on two breakaways. Gaudreau was coming off consecutive four-point games.

DeBrusk quickly stretched the lead off a pass from David Krejci — playing on the same day his wife gave birth to a baby boy — with 6:14 to play. Backlund scored less than three minutes later to make it 5-4, but Marchand iced it with an empty-netter with 1:50 left.

Frolik got Calgary going with a short-handed goal 7:46 into the game. He charged out of the box after he and Lindholm were called for penalties five seconds apart and beat Halak.

The game was the last of David Backes’ three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head, and their first without Joakim Nordstrom, who sustained a non-displaced fibula fracture in the Winter Classic and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.