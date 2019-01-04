3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 6-4 win over the Flames

Back home from the Winter Classic, a half-dozen goals cooled the West's top team.

Brad Marchand (center) is congratulated by David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug after Marchand's 2nd period goal on Thursday night against Calgary.
Brad Marchand (center) is congratulated by David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug after Marchand's 2nd period goal on Thursday night against Calgary. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
Matthew Castle
1:34 AM

Despite speculation of a hangover following a come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic at historic Notre Dame Stadium, the Bruins picked up right where they left off on Thursday night.

Boston’s offense was firing on all cylinders and churned out six goals — courtesy of David Pastrnak, John Moore, and multi-goal outings from Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand — en route to beating the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames 6-4 in game No. 41.

“We’re kind of rolling right now,” Marchand said after a third consecutive win, albeit one to forget defensively. “I think we have to be happy to come off of such a high last game with the Winter Classic and coming home, it sometimes can be kind of a letdown, but I thought we played really well.”

Advertisement

Officially halfway through the season, the Bruins sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with 50 points and are on pace to reach the ever-coveted 100-point mark.

Well, I feel good about it, to be honest with you,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’d like to think we’ll get better, simply because a lot of the guys that were out that are key contributors are now healthy and the only one left is Charlie [McAvoy]. Charlie’s progressing well.”

Here’s what we learned at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak and Johnny Gaudreau take center stage

The NHL released the 2019 All-Star rosters on Wednesday night, consisting of 40 names. Among those selected to participate in the festivities in San Jose on Jan. 26 were David Pastrnak and Johnny Gaudreau.

The duo of elite-caliber wingers showed up to Causeway Street and put on quite a performance. Each finished the game with a goal and an assist, and made impacts beyond the stat sheet.

Gaudreau, with 61 points through 42 games, constantly got behind Boston’s defense for clear-cut breakaway chances. Luckily, Jaroslav Halak was up to the task on most, or else the former Boston College speedster might have changed the outcome by himself. The Salem, N.J., native eventually broke through and snuck a shot past Halak on an extremely awkward angle in the third period.

Advertisement

Cassidy was almost at a loss for words postgame on how to defend Gaudreau and chuckled at the fact that he lost count of how many chances he had.

“We ran through the gamut with Gaudreau. I think he got behind a few of our guys, so we just tried something different,” the third-year bench boss stated. “Well, we won the game. He scored the goal, but I thought it was probably his worst opportunity of the night. Typical him. He’s smart and sees a little opening when the goalies — I don’t know if cheating’s the right word — and scores.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Pastrnak wasn’t too shabby either.

The 22-year-old Czech tallied his 25th goal of the season on a third-period power play and ultimately changed the course of the game.

With the Bruins up just a single tally, Torey Krug and Pastrnak barreled up ice. Krug intentionally fired a laser of a slap-pass to the end boards, the bounce directly onto Pastrnak’s stick.

“Yeah, we actually had that in our pre-scout. They stack the blue line pretty hard, and we were going to do it the first entry when we were all together in the first period,” Cassidy noted.

Pastrnak did the rest.

“I think we’ve done it three times this year where we’ve actually gotten a chance off of it,” Krug said. “A great play by [Pastrnak] to collect it and bring it to his backhand. It’s a good courage play to bring it to the backhand because you don’t know who is coming from the other side. Obviously, it turned out to be a big goal in the game.”

Advertisement

This is the last time Pastrnak and Gaudreau showcase their all-star talents in a Bruins-Flames matchup this season, but it won’t be the last time they share the ice together.

Kevan Miller’s 300th game

It’s rare the Bruins struggle with toughness, but this year’s squad rarely showcases a glimpse of the “Big Bad Bruins.” Kevan Miller’s return to the lineup at least eased the discussion of needing an enforcer.

Suiting up for his 300th career NHL game, the 31-year-old bruiser made his presence felt.

In the early stages of the second period, Miller very nearly sent Michael Frolik into the Calgary bench. A dazed Frolik got up wanting to engage in fisticuffs, but he had other ideas when Miller began to drop his gloves.

The Bruins certainly need Miller’s physical presence during the second half of the season.

Special teams miscues

Despite having the league’s fifth-best power play, the Bruins can’t seem to help themselves giving up goals down the other end. They lead the league with nine shorthanded goals allowed.

The Bruins found themselves in a prime position to strike first with a 5-on-3 opportunity early in the opening period. It didn’t go the way that Cassidy drew it up.

Mark Jankowski picked up a bouncing puck in the neutral zone and waltzed right into the attacking zone untouched. Following a harmless wrist shot, several Bruins (including Pastrnak) stood around aimlessly and watched Frolik — fresh out of the penalty box — as he tapped in a rebound to give the Flames a lead.

The Bruins offense bailed the defense out on Thursday, but it goes without saying that they need to clean up their mistakes, especially on the power play. High-caliber teams like Calgary will eventually make you pay if you keep giving them easy chances.

“As the year goes on we’re going to have to start locking it down a little bit because those are big goals in timely situations,” Krug said. 

The Bruins need timely goals — and a better defense — on Saturday night in their final showdown of the season against the Sabers

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Tyreek Hill runs past a tackle attempt by Baltimore's Chris Moore.
NFL
Chiefs know their playoff history. They're looking ahead. January 4, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Adam Vinatieri, shown prior to his Colts' playoff-clinching game against Tennessee on Dec. 30 and in 2000, prior to his fifth year in the league.
NFL
Thirteen years after the Pats, Adam Vinatieri wants to keep going January 4, 2019 | 12:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal in the third period of Thursday night's Bruins win against Calgary at TD Garden.
Bruins
Six goals makes it three straight wins for Bruins January 3, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time.
Patriots
Ty Law, Richard Seymour get one step closer to Canton January 3, 2019 | 8:49 PM
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
Patriots
Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs? January 3, 2019 | 7:29 PM
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Another Patriot is absent from practice due to the birth of a child January 2, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday's Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 12:38 PM
College Sports
Purdue super fan Tyler Trent, who inspired with fight against cancer, dies January 2, 2019 | 11:16 AM
College Sports
Texas mascot Bevo topples barricade, charges Georgia bulldog January 2, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Troy Tulowitzki Yankees
Sports News
What the Yankees' reported signing of Troy Tulowitzki means for Manny Machado January 2, 2019 | 9:38 AM
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - JANUARY 01: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins scores a goal past Gustav Forsling #42 and Cam Ward #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks January 2, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund Champions League match in Sept., 2018.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player January 2, 2019 | 6:30 AM