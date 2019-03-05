David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins’ point streak hits 17

David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime. –AP Photo/Mary Schwalm
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
March 5, 2019

Jake DeBrusk had a goal, an assist and one very big steal to help the Bruins keep rolling toward the playoffs.

DeBrusk stole the puck deep in Carolina’s zone and made a centering pass to David Krejci for the game-winner 1:46 into overtime as Boston beat the Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night, their 17th straight game without a regulation loss.

“He just put it on my tape,” Krejci said. “J.D. made it pretty easy for me.”

Krejci assisted on DeBrusk’s goal in the second period and both finished with a goal and an assist. Chris Wagner and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit and are tied with Tampa Bay for the most points (30) since Jan. 29, with Boston’s coming in one fewer game.

Advertisement

“We weren’t really playing our style and kind of playing into Carolina’s hands,” DeBrusk said of Boston’s slow start Tuesday.

Sebastian Aho scored twice for Carolina, which wore the green jerseys of the Hartford Whalers for the second time this season. Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes, and Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves.

The Hurricanes had won five straight, but still salvaged a point after entering the night in playoff position at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.

“At the end of the day we were up and we’ve got to find a way to not let them get back into the game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Brind’Amour said mistakes by his club helped lead to each of Boston’s goals, including Bergeron’s short-handed tally 2:45 into the third that put the Bruins up 3-2 and made him the sixth all-time point scorer in franchise history with 794.

“They’re good enough to get their own offense. We don’t need to give it to them and that’s the disturbing part,” Brind’Amour said.

Another mistake that stood out was a crucial turnover in overtime. DeBrusk delivered a check on Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk and swiped the puck in the process, skating behind the net to the opposite corner, and then spun around with a perfect pass for Krejci.

Advertisement

“He just stripped the guy,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Most defensemen don’t think that’s going to happen and all of a sudden, he’s got the puck and throwing it to the crease.”

Bergeron’s short-handed goal came on a one-timer on a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand.

The lead held until Williams’ slap shot from the point tied it again with 7:43 left.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead 6:30 into the game when he deflected in a shot by Calvin de Haan. Then Aho got free for a breakaway inside Boston’s blue line and beat Halak 1:10 into the second to put Carolina up 2-0.

Buy Tickets

Wagner pulled Boston within 2-1 when he poked in his own rebound after tipping a slap shot by Brandon Carlo. DeBrusk scored on another rebound with 1:46 left in the second to tie it at 2-all after Krejci brought the puck in and got a shot off on McElhinney.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots for the winners, who host Florida on Thursday night.

