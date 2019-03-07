Last-second heroics from Patrice Bergeron push Bruins run to 18 games

Boston led Florida for just seven seconds at TD Garden, but it was the last seven.

Zdeno Chara (center) leads an exultant celebration with Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) after Patrice Bergeron (hidden) scored in the final 10 seconds to beat Florida on Thursday night in Boston.
Zdeno Chara (center) leads an exultant celebration with Charlie McAvoy (73) and Brad Marchand (63) after Patrice Bergeron (hidden) scored in the final 10 seconds to beat Florida on Thursday night in Boston. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
GETHIN COOLBAUGH
AP,
March 7, 2019

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the winner with 7.2 seconds remaining as the Bruins scored twice in the final minute to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 Thursday night, pushing their points streak to 18 games.

Brad Marchand won a battle in the corner and shuffled the puck to Bergeron, who fired a wrist shot from the left circle past screened Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo to cap the Bruins’ improbable comeback. According to the NHL, it was just the second time in franchise history the Bruins overcome a final-minute deficit and won in regulation, joining a Dec. 4, 1986, game against Quebec in which Ray Bourque scored with one second to play.

Advertisement

David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins, who are 14-0-4 during their points streak. Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight (0-2-4). Luongo finished with 24 saves.

Boston fell behind 3-2 with 9:08 remaining when Huberdeau charged into the Bruins’ zone and skated around Zdeno Chara before executing a nifty spin move in the right circle and slinging the puck past Rask for his second goal of the night.

Grzelcyk pulled Boston even on his one-timer near the blue line with 36.5 seconds to play, his first goal in 49 games, before Bergeron won it.

The Panthers grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of power-play goals early in the second.

Less than 30 seconds after Brandon Carlo was whistled for tripping, Barkov tipped in Keith Yandle’s straightaway shot after Huberdeau corralled the puck along the boards and set him up to make it 1-0 at 2:48. It was Barkov’s 29th goal, moving him one behind team leader Mike Hoffman.

Huberdeau batted a puck out of midair in the slot for Florida’s second tally nearly four minutes later and 30 seconds into Chara’s delay of game penalty. The goal was upheld after a brief review for high-sticking.

Advertisement

Krejci polished off a give-and-go for Boston with 9:31 left in the second. The Bruins’ alternate captain struggled to get a handle on Danton Heinen’s return feed through the slot, but still got enough on the shot to beat a sprawling Luongo.

Boston capitalized on a Panthers giveaway for a short-handed goal as Bergeron scored on a wrister behind the left circle with 11:10 remaining to tie it at 2.

Early Thursday, Jake DeBrusk was scratched with a lower-body injury, forcing the team to recall center Karson Kuhlman from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis. Kuhlman played 12 minutes on the wing with Krejci and Cehlarik. Sean Kuraly returned after missing two games with a concussion, playing 12:49.

Buy Tickets

Marcus Johansson, who suffered a bruise to his lung on a hit against Carolina on Tuesday, will be re-evaluated in a week after being hospitalized.

Boston’s run matched its second-longest points streak in team history after a similar run last season and 15-0-3 mark in the 1940-41 season. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves to extend his personal points streak to 18 games (15-0-3). The Bruins host NHL-worst Ottawa on Saturday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts Florida
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Seaver Mets Hall of Fame
MLB
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74 March 7, 2019 | 9:15 PM
Jim Boeheim
College Sports
Syracuse's Jim Boeheim cleared in fatal crash case March 7, 2019 | 8:43 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
'We’ve shared the court many times, but this was different' March 7, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Brock Holt show off their golf swings during a pitching change Thursday.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts was mic'd up for an interview Thursday, and it went hilariously off the rails March 7, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Mike Yastrzemski, Carl Yastrzemski
Red Sox
Mike Yastrzemski trying to live up to the family name with Baltimore March 7, 2019 | 3:54 PM
NBA
Rajon Rondo doesn't see why his seat at end of Lakers loss was a 'big deal' March 7, 2019 | 1:47 PM
FILE -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks onto the field during the Super Bowl, in Atlanta, Feb. 4, 2019. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida. The plea on two first-degree misdemeanors came in writing to the Florida state attorney’s office. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Patriots
Robert Kraft's lawyer says he won't have to appear at court hearing later this month March 7, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled Julian Edelman over winning 'one' Super Bowl MVP March 7, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rafael Devers Red Sox
Red Sox
Rafael Devers ‘in a good place,’ according to Alex Cora March 7, 2019 | 9:28 AM
LeBron James LA Lakers Michael Jordan
NBA
LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list March 7, 2019 | 8:03 AM
UMass wrapped up the top spot in Hockey East last week.
College Sports
There will be plenty of jockeying in last week of Hockey East’s regular season March 7, 2019 | 7:40 AM
David Pastrnak was on pace for a 40-goal season before his injury.
Bruins
What will the Bruins' lineup look like when David Pastrnak returns? March 7, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, right, goes up for the go-ahead shot against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in the closing moments of the Celtics' 111-109 win in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Celtics
Video: Gordon Hayward's game-winner lifts Celtics over Kings March 7, 2019 | 1:34 AM
Steve Pearce hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series in Los Angeles.
Red Sox
World Series hero Steve Pearce was 'kind of anxious' for his first Spring Training game March 6, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out vs. Kings with bruised left thigh March 6, 2019 | 7:54 PM
Sam Kennedy and Rob Manfred in Boston.
MLB
MLB's commissioner discussed Bryce Harper and the Trump administration on his visit to Boston March 6, 2019 | 6:54 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/21/2019 - Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19). Day 10 Red Sox Spring Training at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, FL.. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 22Red Sox, LOID: 8.5.480462370.
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s mid-game interview got interrupted by a fly ball March 6, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Steven Wright Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended for 80 games by MLB March 6, 2019 | 4:35 PM
Chris Wagner Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Catching up? Here's 4 things to know about the surging Bruins' season so far. March 6, 2019 | 4:26 PM
Torey Krug Brad Marchand Bruins
Bruins
A history of Brad Marchand and Torey Krug's Twitter rivalry March 6, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Northeastern Virginia Tech NCAA Basketball
College Sports
Which Massachusetts college basketball teams have a shot at the NCAA Tournament? March 6, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Celtics Rozier Tatum Baynes Warriors
Celtics
Here are the key plays from the Celtics’ thrashing of the Warriors March 6, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant
Celtics
An ESPN reporter explained how Kevin Durant could end up in Boston March 6, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots NFL
Patriots
As free agency looms, Patriots decide not to use franchise tag March 6, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Jake DeBrusk, Whalers, Bruins
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' exciting 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes March 6, 2019 | 2:19 AM
Gordon Hayward, Golden State
Celtics
Celtics hand Warriors their worst loss of the season March 6, 2019 | 1:14 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Shaq blames Kyrie Irving for Celtics' problems, and offers one simple fix March 5, 2019 | 11:23 PM
David Krejci scores the game-winning goal past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney in overtime.
Bruins
Krejci, DeBrusk combine for overtime winner as Bruins point streak hits 17 March 5, 2019 | 10:41 PM
David Backes and Carolina/Hartford's Micheal Ferland came to blows soon after the latter's leveling of Marcus Johansson.
Bruins
Bruins trade-deadline pickup Marcus Johansson injured by crushing hit March 5, 2019 | 9:24 PM
Luis Severino, Yankees
MLB
The Yankees' 2018 Opening Day starter won't be ready to start 2019 March 5, 2019 | 8:14 PM