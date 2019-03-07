Last-second heroics from Patrice Bergeron push Bruins run to 18 games

Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the winner with 7.2 seconds remaining as the Bruins scored twice in the final minute to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 Thursday night, pushing their points streak to 18 games.

Brad Marchand won a battle in the corner and shuffled the puck to Bergeron, who fired a wrist shot from the left circle past screened Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo to cap the Bruins’ improbable comeback. According to the NHL, it was just the second time in franchise history the Bruins overcome a final-minute deficit and won in regulation, joining a Dec. 4, 1986, game against Quebec in which Ray Bourque scored with one second to play.

We all need to see this again.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/W7G8ycStat — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 8, 2019

Advertisement

David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins, who are 14-0-4 during their points streak. Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight (0-2-4). Luongo finished with 24 saves.

Boston fell behind 3-2 with 9:08 remaining when Huberdeau charged into the Bruins’ zone and skated around Zdeno Chara before executing a nifty spin move in the right circle and slinging the puck past Rask for his second goal of the night.

Grzelcyk pulled Boston even on his one-timer near the blue line with 36.5 seconds to play, his first goal in 49 games, before Bergeron won it.

Bruins pull Rask — and Matt Grzelcyk scores with 37 seconds left to tie things up. pic.twitter.com/Tb4HokihWq — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 8, 2019

The Panthers grabbed a 2-0 lead with a pair of power-play goals early in the second.

Less than 30 seconds after Brandon Carlo was whistled for tripping, Barkov tipped in Keith Yandle’s straightaway shot after Huberdeau corralled the puck along the boards and set him up to make it 1-0 at 2:48. It was Barkov’s 29th goal, moving him one behind team leader Mike Hoffman.

Huberdeau batted a puck out of midair in the slot for Florida’s second tally nearly four minutes later and 30 seconds into Chara’s delay of game penalty. The goal was upheld after a brief review for high-sticking.

Advertisement

Krejci polished off a give-and-go for Boston with 9:31 left in the second. The Bruins’ alternate captain struggled to get a handle on Danton Heinen’s return feed through the slot, but still got enough on the shot to beat a sprawling Luongo.

Boston capitalized on a Panthers giveaway for a short-handed goal as Bergeron scored on a wrister behind the left circle with 11:10 remaining to tie it at 2.

Early Thursday, Jake DeBrusk was scratched with a lower-body injury, forcing the team to recall center Karson Kuhlman from Providence of the AHL on an emergency basis. Kuhlman played 12 minutes on the wing with Krejci and Cehlarik. Sean Kuraly returned after missing two games with a concussion, playing 12:49.

Buy Tickets







Marcus Johansson, who suffered a bruise to his lung on a hit against Carolina on Tuesday, will be re-evaluated in a week after being hospitalized.

Boston’s run matched its second-longest points streak in team history after a similar run last season and 15-0-3 mark in the 1940-41 season. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves to extend his personal points streak to 18 games (15-0-3). The Bruins host NHL-worst Ottawa on Saturday night.