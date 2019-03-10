Penguins end Bruins’ 19-game point streak in 4-2 win

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period. –AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
By
WILL GRAVES
AP,
March 10, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice, Matt Murray finished with 39 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Boston Bruins their first regulation loss since January with a 4-2 victory on Sunday night.

Nick Bjugstad and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who survived another late push by the Bruins.

David Krejci picked up his 19th of the season and John Moore got Boston within one when he scored with just over a minute to go. But the Bruins couldn’t complete the comeback, ending their 19-game point streak.

It was the first regulation loss for Krejci and company since Jan. 19 against the New York Rangers.

Advertisement

Jaroslav Halak made 33 stops, but Boston remained winless in Pittsburgh since December 2015.

The Bruins used the franchise’s longest point streak since the 1940-41 season to rise above the muddled portion of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Their six-week stretch included flashes of dominance and a flair for the dramatic. Boston arrived in Pittsburgh coming off a 6-0 homestand, one that culminated with last-minute victories over Florida and Ottawa.

Boston’s run came to an end against a team that seems to be gaining some momentum late in a bumpy and wildly uneven season, at least by Pittsburgh standards. Just 24 hours removed from a draining split with Columbus during a home-and-home series, the Penguins rode the legs of two of their newest acquisitions, a dash of brilliance from Sidney Crosby and Guentzel and another steady performance by Murray to their fifth win in their last seven games.

Bjugstad and McCann have been revelations since their arrival in a trade with Florida on Feb. 1, their presence giving Pittsburgh a jolt of both size and — in the 22-year-old McCann — youth.

Bjugstad needed just 93 seconds to give the Penguins the lead, fighting for position at the far post and redirecting a centering pass from Zach Aston-Reese by Halak for his fifth goal in 18 games with Pittsburgh, matching the total he put up in 32 games with the Panthers earlier this year.

Advertisement

McCann made it 2-0 at 13:54 when he took a lead pass from Teddy Blueger and broke in alone on Halak before deking from his forehand to his backhand. Halak could only stretch out his glove in vain as McCann slipped home Pittsburgh’s 10th short-handed goal of the season.

Krejci got Boston on the board early in the second when the puck emerged from a scrum in front of the Pittsburgh net and ended up on his stick in the left circle. He flipped it over a sprawled Murray for his 19th of the season.

Pittsburgh’s potent power play has been a bit of a mess of late — just as likely to give up a goal as score one — and was a lifeless 0 for 4 until Crosby and Guentzel hooked up for Guentzel’s team-leading 34th of the season with 3:28 to go in the second. Crosby raced into the zone down the left side and sent a perfect cross-ice pass to Guentzel, who quickly went backhand to forehand and lifted it by Halak to restore the two-goal cushion.

Buy Tickets

Murray, who was spectacular at times in Saturday’s loss to Columbus, made sure the lead stood up. Moore’s blast from the point with 1:01 to play gave the Bruins an outside shot at another dramatic victory, but McCann’s long shot from center ice into the empty net with 21 seconds to go closed it out.

NOTES: Boston D Matt Grzelcyk left in the second period after his right arm was pinned awkwardly against the boards when he got hit by Pittsburgh F Patric Hornqvist. … Penguins D Kris Letang missed his seventh straight game with an upper-body injury. … Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play. … Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin did not score and remains two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Will face the Blue Jackets for the first time this season on Tuesday in Columbus.

Penguins: Host Washington on Tuesday. Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the reigning Stanley Cup champions this season.

Advertisement

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment March 10, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Dustin Pedroia Spring Training Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's what Dustin Pedroia's teammates are saying about his comeback March 10, 2019 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers trade the star receiver they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often. But general manager Kevin Colbert said, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that calculation could change depending on the offer. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
NFL
Antonio Brown the latest polarizing NFL player to end up with the Raiders March 10, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Top MLB prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique injury March 10, 2019 | 2:52 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown gets his wish in trade to Raiders March 10, 2019 | 9:27 AM
David Krejci celebrates his game-winner as the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 straight games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from yet another Bruins come from behind victory March 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James chat during Saturday's game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 30 points propel Celtics past Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.
Celebs
Alex Rodriguez popped the question, and Jennifer Lopez said yes March 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Michael Bennett believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has admired his game for years.
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots DE Michael Bennett March 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Bruins center David Krejci (46) scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to give the Bruins their second last-minute win in a row, 3-2, over Ottawa.
Bruins
David Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19 March 9, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
The Yankees will use Masahiro Tanaka on Opening Day March 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian's team has dealt with several injuries lately.
College Sports
NC State pulls away from Boston College March 9, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Dwayne Allen, shown here playing against the Miami Dolphins as a member of the Patriots, will play for the Dolphins next year.
NFL
Former Patriots TE Dwayne Allen agrees to 2-year deal with Miami Dolphins March 9, 2019 | 2:26 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans.
NFL
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime March 9, 2019 | 12:55 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
'Premier League Mornings Live' is coming to Boston March 9, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
These 4 Gordon Hayward stats dictate the Celtics' success March 8, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Danny Amendola said he has nothing but love for Miami.
Patriots
Miami Dolphins release former Patriot WR Danny Amendola March 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving chat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Celtics
Are Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on the cusp of winning, or losing? March 8, 2019 | 6:33 PM
PATS SLIDER 2 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett is reportedly interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England March 8, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Your guide to 2019 NFL free agency March 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Patriots are trading for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett March 8, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Steven Wright Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
What exactly is the drug Steven Wright tested positive for? March 8, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Nick Foles Eagles NFL
NFL
Nick Foles heads list of NFL quarterbacks who could be on the move this spring March 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
U.S. women's soccer national team
Soccer
The U.S. women's national soccer team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer March 8, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Marathon
'From Hopkinton to Boston, I will carry her with me every step of the way' March 8, 2019 | 12:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski extends to make a crucial pass in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks signs are 'encouraging' for Rob Gronkowski to keep playing football March 8, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Bruins Patrice Bergeron Win
Bruins
3 takeaways from another thrilling come-from-behind win for the Bruins March 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Brian Johnson Red Sox
Red Sox
Brian Johnson could be an important swingman for the Red Sox pitching staff March 8, 2019 | 7:55 AM
UMass Hockey East
College Sports
In a down year for college hockey powers, UMass might be the nation's best team March 8, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Trey Flowers, Tyler Rae Smith
Patriots
Here's the list of the Patriots' free agents March 8, 2019 | 7:43 AM