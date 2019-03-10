Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment

The Bruins left wing has a soft side.

By
updated on March 10, 2019

Brad Marchand may have done some damage to his bad-guy image before Saturday night’s game against Ottawa at TD Garden.

Fans of the other 30 NHL teams who can’t stand No. 63 might want to avoid viewing the following clip of a tender moment Marchand shared with his young daughter before the game started.

Marchand later shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram page.

Marchand scored a goal in Saturday’s 3-2 Bruins victory over the Senators.

