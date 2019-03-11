3 takeaways from the Bruins’ streak-ending night in Pittsburgh

"I think we can be proud of that but not satisfied."

Bruins Penguins NHL Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 38 saves in the victory. –The Associated Press
By
Matthew Castle
7:51 AM

COMMENTARY

It takes a tremendous effort to beat the Boston Bruins nowadays. They’ve only lost four times since returning from the All-Star break and hadn’t suffered a regulation loss since Jan. 19.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had the recipe to put an end to the Bruins’ hot streak.

It was a perfect storm for a Pittsburgh squad fighting for its playoff life. The Bruins were playing the second game of a back-to-back with Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, Marcus Johansson and Kevan Miller still sidelined with injuries.

The Penguins jumped on the Bruins early and never looked back. Pittsburgh’s consistent pressure in the offensive end and assertiveness in all three zones forced Boston into costly turnovers that led to first period tallies from Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann (shorthanded).

Advertisement

Penguins netminder Matt Murray stood on his head and made 39 saves, including several in the third period to keep the Bruins’ comeback bid in check. McCann’s empty netter with 21 seconds remaining sealed the deal on Boston’s 19-game point streak.

“I think we can be proud of that but not satisfied,” defenseman John Moore told reporters postgame. “That’s the special part about this group. Guys really push each other, and we expect a lot of each other.

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s 4-2 loss.

Boston’s turnovers were a problem.

Uncharacteristic mistakes and sloppy passes rarely showed up during Boston’s impressive run. It was a different story on this night as Bruce Cassidy’s squad didn’t take care of the puck from the get-go.

The Bruins gifted the Penguins a two-goal lead with lapses in judgment.

The first came courtesy of Lee Stempniak — who, if we’re being honest, doesn’t belong in Boston — that led to Bjugstad’s tip-in past Jaroslav Halak just 1:33 into the contest. Then came McCann’s beautiful shorthanded breakaway tally off of David Krejci’s turnover to give the Pens the 2-0 lead.

Boston chased the game and never found its rhythm. They showed toughness and resiliency after climbing back within a goal, but they fell short of another comeback bid.

Krejci’s impressive season continues.

Advertisement

He’s posted solid offensive outputs during his 12 seasons in Boston. Yet, Krejci is having the best season of his career in 2018-19.

Krejci continued his hot streak on Sunday when he extended his goal streak to four straight games after netting his 19th of the season in the second period.

The Czech centerman is on pace for 70 points this season — a mark he hasn’t reached since 2007-08. He’s always had a pass first mentality, but Krejci is shooting the puck more (124 on the season) and still setting up his fellow teammates with his playmaking prowess.

Cassidy shuffled the second-line wingers — opposite DeBrusk and Krejci — like clockwork this season. This hasn’t slowed him down at all.

Buy Tickets

Krejci led the Bruins in postseason scoring during their Stanley Cup triumph in 2011 and their Cup Final appearance two years later. Cassidy and company could use that output from their noted postseason performer come April.

Closing the book on the 19-game point streak

It had to end at some point.

The 2018-19 Bruins will go down in history with the second-longest point streak in franchise history. The hard-working bunch strung together quality performances and always believed they had a chance to win, no matter how big the deficit was.

This Boston team really came together during this stretch. It wasn’t hard to tell that they enjoyed one another’s success. The numerous comeback victories showcased the excitement they had toward each other.

The Bruins gained respect throughout the league during their impressive run from mid-January on. They’ve created distance from the crowded field of playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference coming out of their bye week and now sit alone in second place in the entire National Hockey League.

Advertisement

The sky is certainly not falling following their off night in the Steel City. The Bruins will get back to work on Tuesday night against a Columbus Blue Jackets squad that is also fighting for its postseason life.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
James Niehues works on a trail map for Gunstock, located in New Hampshire.
Skiing
Meet the artist who still hand-paints many of New England's ski maps March 11, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period.
Bruins
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak in 4-2 win March 10, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment March 10, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Dustin Pedroia Spring Training Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's what Dustin Pedroia's teammates are saying about his comeback March 10, 2019 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers trade the star receiver they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often. But general manager Kevin Colbert said, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that calculation could change depending on the offer. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
NFL
Antonio Brown the latest polarizing NFL player to end up with the Raiders March 10, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Top MLB prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique injury March 10, 2019 | 2:52 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown gets his wish in trade to Raiders March 10, 2019 | 9:27 AM
David Krejci celebrates his game-winner as the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 straight games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from yet another Bruins come-from-behind victory March 10, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James chat during Saturday's game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 30 points propel Celtics past Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2019 | 10:53 PM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged.
Celebs
Alex Rodriguez popped the question, and Jennifer Lopez said yes March 9, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Michael Bennett believes Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has admired his game for years.
Patriots
6 things to know about new Patriots DE Michael Bennett March 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Bruins center David Krejci (46) scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to give the Bruins their second last-minute win in a row, 3-2, over Ottawa.
Bruins
David Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19 March 9, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
The Yankees will use Masahiro Tanaka on Opening Day March 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian's team has dealt with several injuries lately.
College Sports
NC State pulls away from Boston College March 9, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Dwayne Allen, shown here playing against the Miami Dolphins as a member of the Patriots, will play for the Dolphins next year.
NFL
Former Patriots TE Dwayne Allen agrees to 2-year deal with Miami Dolphins March 9, 2019 | 2:26 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans.
NFL
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime March 9, 2019 | 12:55 PM
NBC Sports Premier League Mornings Live
Soccer
'Premier League Mornings Live' is coming to Boston March 9, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
These 4 Gordon Hayward stats dictate the Celtics' success March 8, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Danny Amendola said he has nothing but love for Miami.
Patriots
Miami Dolphins release former Patriot WR Danny Amendola March 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, and Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving chat during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Celtics
Are Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on the cusp of winning, or losing? March 8, 2019 | 6:33 PM
PATS SLIDER 2 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett is reportedly interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England March 8, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Your guide to 2019 NFL free agency March 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Michael Bennett
Patriots
Patriots are trading for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett March 8, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Steven Wright Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
What exactly is the drug Steven Wright tested positive for? March 8, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Nick Foles Eagles NFL
NFL
Nick Foles heads list of NFL quarterbacks who could be on the move this spring March 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
U.S. women's soccer national team
Soccer
The U.S. women's national soccer team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer March 8, 2019 | 1:11 PM
Marathon
'From Hopkinton to Boston, I will carry her with me every step of the way' March 8, 2019 | 12:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski extends to make a crucial pass in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Adam Schefter thinks signs are 'encouraging' for Rob Gronkowski to keep playing football March 8, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Bruins Patrice Bergeron Win
Bruins
3 takeaways from another thrilling come-from-behind win for the Bruins March 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Brian Johnson Red Sox
Red Sox
Brian Johnson could be an important swingman for the Red Sox pitching staff March 8, 2019 | 7:55 AM