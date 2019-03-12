Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss

Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy fight during the second period. –The Associated Press
By
MITCH STACY
AP,
March 12, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner got his first career hat trick, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets scored five unanswered goals to go up 5-1 before the Bruins came roaring back with three straight in a wild second period to make it a one-goal game. Zach Werenski’s first goal in 30 games provided Columbus some breathing room late, and Jenner’s empty-netter completed his hat trick with 47 seconds left.

Josh Anderson had a career-high four points, and Werenski’s four were also a career high for the Blue Jackets, who had lost four of their last six games and are scrapping to stay above the Eastern Division wild-card line.

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron a goal and an assist to lead Boston, which lost its second game since stringing together a 20-game points streak. The Bruins stayed in second place behind Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.

Tuukka Rask had 19 saves on 24 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jaroslav Halak, who made nine more stops.

Both teams scored short-handed goals in the first period.

Ryan Dzingel’s goal in the first for Columbus was his career-high 23rd, and Matt Duchene scored in the second for the Blue Jackets. Chris Wagner got the other goal for Boston, pulling the Bruins within 5-3 before Marchand scored late in the second to make it a one-goal game.

NOTES: Columbus’ Artemi Panarin took offense at a slash by Boston’s Charlie McAvoy in the second period and both dropped the gloves and engaged. It was the second NHL fight for both. … Jenner returned after missing Monday’s game with an illness. … Boston D Matt Grzelcyk didn’t make the trip after suffering an upper-body injury in Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. … Boston recalled F Trent Frederic recalled from Providence of the AHL on Tuesday. … Columbus has scored short-handed goals in two of the last three games.

UP NEXT:

Boston: At Winnipeg on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts Carolina on Friday.

