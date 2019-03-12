David Krejci’s success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates

The 32-year-old veteran has amassed 60 points in 69 games.

David Krejci Bruins NHL
David Krejci has scored 60 points in 69 games in 2018-2019. –Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily
By
5:33 PM

David Krejci has scored in a variety of ways alongside a variety of linemates this season.

On March 5, he received a pass from Jake DeBrusk in front of the Carolina Hurricanes net, patiently stickhandled to his backhand to avoid the goaltender’s poke check, and softly put the puck in an open net for the overtime game-winner.

On March 7, he scored on a give-and-go play with Danton Heinen, beating a Panthers defenseman to the goal in time to receive a cross-crease pass.

On March 9, he deflected a Heinen shot in front of the Senators’ net for a game-winning goal. On March 10, he buried his fourth goal in as many games off a rebound from Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.

Advertisement

Krejci, who is the only Bruins player to skate in all 69 games this season, has totaled 60 points. His career high in total points scored is 73, achieved all the way back in 2008-2009, when he was 22.

With 13 games left to play, Krejci would need to average at least one point scored in every remaining game to reach a new career total. His recent play puts luck on his side; he has scored seven goals and added 10 assists over the Bruins’ last 13 games.

Krejci has created an impressive resumé over the course of his NHL career. He has been one of the Bruins’ top scorers in every season but 2017-2018.  He was the top scorer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the Bruins’ championship win in 2011 and their trip back to the Cup Finals in 2013. His 640 career points are ninth-most in Bruins history and his 437 career assists are eighth-most in franchise history.

In 2018-2019, Krejci may break his career high in scoring with a rotating cast of wingers swapped in and out around him.

Throughout this season, the Bruins’ top line has consisted of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak when healthy. Only one other player – Danton Heinen – has recorded more than 100 minutes of ice time alongside Bergeron at even strength this season, according to statistics website Evolving Hockey. Almost 91 percent of the time Patrice Bergeron is on the ice, Brad Marchand is out there too. Their success together is easily defined – Marchand has scored 82 points. Bergeron has scored 63.

Advertisement

Krejci is not afforded the same stability on either side of him. Jake DeBrusk has been his most consistent linemate, skating over 600 minutes with Krejci this season. After that, no player has been alongside No. 46 for more than 30 percent of his shifts. David Pastrnak played with Krejci when Bergeron was injured in the fall and may return to his right side when Pastrnak returns from a thumb injury. Heinen, Joakim Nordstrom, Marchand, and Peter Cehlarik have all played over 100 minutes with Krejci at even strength.

“He’s been playing great all year,” DeBrusk said after the Bruins’ overtime win over the Hurricanes on March 5. “He’s the biggest reason I’ve had success personally, as well. To have a guy like that in my corner is something I don’t take for granted.”

Buy Tickets

When the Bruins acquired Marcus Johansson at the trade deadline, he was featured at Krejci’s right wing, with DeBrusk on the left, for four games. Then Johansson went down with a lung contusion March 5, and DeBrusk was sidelined with a foot injury March 7. Lee Stempniak, who had previously not played in an NHL game this season, started the last two games on Krejci’s right wing.

On Tuesday morning, Cehlarik and Charlie Coyle skated on Krejci’s sides in practice ahead of the Bruins’ matchup against the Blue Jackets on the road.

Coyle would be the 18th forward to record at least five minutes of ice time alongside Krejci this season. Bergeron, comparatively, has recorded at least five minutes of ice time alongside 11 different forwards.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team? March 12, 2019 | 5:14 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patriots
Michael Bennett wants to talk to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady about Trump March 12, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots fans have come to accept that talented players can be replaced March 12, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (eft). The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon quotes John F. Kennedy in thank-you note to the Patriots March 12, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Celtics' leadership 'starts and ends' with Kyrie Irving March 12, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Dodger Stadium MLB Los Angeles
MLB
A memo warned MLB about low safety railings for fans in 2011 March 12, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Watch: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss fought during Cavs-Raptors March 12, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Russell Westbrook Thunder Jazz Fans
NBA
'I don't think it's fair to the players' March 12, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Crime
Harlem Globetrotters DJ arrested for sex abuse at event March 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket under pressure by Boston Celtics' Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Clippers as Lou Williams becomes NBA bench points leader March 12, 2019 | 1:09 AM
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Patriots
Experts believe the Patriots could be fits for these 7 free agents March 11, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Conor McGregor
Sports News
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida March 11, 2019 | 9:29 PM
NFL
AP source: Foles to sign 4-year, $88M deal with Jaguars March 11, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Bobby Dalbec is one of several prospects in Red Sox spring training in 2019.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec March 11, 2019 | 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Sore shoulder will keep Jayson Tatum out of Clippers game March 11, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots camp.
Patriots
Here's how Isaiah Wynn reacted to Trent Brown's reportedly record-breaking contract March 11, 2019 | 2:03 PM
Trent Brown Patriots Tom Brady
Sports Q
What is the Patriots' biggest need? March 11, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
NFL free agency tracker: Trey Flowers reportedly intends to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Marathon
Heading to watch the Boston Marathon? Leave these banned items at home March 11, 2019 | 11:02 AM
Danny Amendola Chris Hogan
NFL
Danny Amendola reportedly plans to sign with the Lions March 11, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Spring Training
Red Sox
Chad Finn: A few observations from a week at Red Sox spring training March 11, 2019 | 9:30 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 22, 2015 file photo, United States gold medalist Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario. Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home in California. She was 23. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Sports News
U.S. Olympic cycling medalist Kelly Catlin dies at 23 March 11, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Bruins Penguins NHL Hockey
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' streak-ending night in Pittsburgh March 11, 2019 | 7:51 AM
James Niehues works on a trail map for Gunstock, located in New Hampshire.
Skiing
Meet the artist who still hand-paints many of New England's ski maps March 11, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann scores on Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal during the first period.
Bruins
Penguins end Bruins' 19-game point streak in 4-2 win March 10, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand and his daughter share a sweet pregame moment March 10, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Dustin Pedroia Spring Training Red Sox
Red Sox
Here's what Dustin Pedroia's teammates are saying about his comeback March 10, 2019 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) plays against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers trade the star receiver they’d prefer to send him to a team they don’t play often. But general manager Kevin Colbert said, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that calculation could change depending on the offer. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
NFL
Antonio Brown the latest polarizing NFL player to end up with the Raiders March 10, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Top MLB prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. out three weeks with oblique injury March 10, 2019 | 2:52 PM
NFL
Antonio Brown gets his wish in trade to Raiders March 10, 2019 | 9:27 AM