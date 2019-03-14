Here’s the latest news on injured Bruins players

The Bruins have dealt with a number of injured players throughout the season, and the injury bug has crept back in recent weeks. Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk remain out, among others.

🎥 #NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discusses the roster moves and gives an update on the injured B’s: pic.twitter.com/KSEqHIrte9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 13, 2019

Here’s the latest update on each injured Bruin:

Torey Krug:

Krug did not practice Wednesday in Winnipeg and head coach Bruce Cassidy said he is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He will not play against the Jets Thursday.

Matt Grzelcyk:

Grzelcyk remains out with an arm injury sustained during the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

A body check along the boards from the Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist appeared to miss the mark, forcing Grzelcyk’s extended right arm to bare a majority of the contact.

Matt Grzelcyk goes down with what appears to be a right arm injury #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8h5uG578vy — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 11, 2019

Cassidy said he suspects Grzelcyk may return to the Bruins at some point during next week’s four-game road trip.

Jake DeBrusk:

Cassidy said the winger skated on Wednesday and is “progressing well.”

“We’ve always said that once he’s on the ice, he’s a step closer,” said Cassidy. “He could be a possibility [to play Saturday’s game in Boston]. I don’t think any of the other guys would be that are back home.”

Marcus Johansson:

Johansson, the Bruins’ trade deadline acquisition, remains out with a lung contusion sustained on March 6. Cassidy said Johansson will remain out until next week.

Kevan Miller:

Miller last played on Feb. 23 and has dealt with an upper-body injury since.

“I think early on we didn’t feel it was going to be that long, and then he got a second, I don’t know, MRI or x-ray, and they found something else, so that sort of put him at that three-to-five weeks,” Cassidy said.

David Pastrnak:

There were no updates on Pastrnak, who has been recovering from a February surgery on his left thumb, on Wednesday. He did not join the team for this week’s road trip, and the Boston Globe reported Monday he will likely remain out into next week.

Other transactions:

The Bruins recalled 30-year-old center Paul Carey (20 points in 21 games with AHL Providence) and defenseman Connor Clifton (27 points in 57 games) from the AHL. Forward Peter Cehlarik was assigned to Providence.

Carey, a Weymouth native and Boston College product (86 points in 147 career games with the Eagles from 2008 to 2012) was drafted in the fifth round by the Avalanche in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Clifton skated in nine games for the Bruins earlier this fall.