Here’s the latest news on injured Bruins players

Six Bruins regulars are currently injured.

Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, and Kevan Miller are all among the list of currently injured Bruins. –Cole Burston / The Canadian Press via AP
By
8:57 AM

The Bruins have dealt with a number of injured players throughout the season, and the injury bug has crept back in recent weeks. Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk remain out, among others.

Here’s the latest update on each injured Bruin:

Torey Krug:

Krug did not practice Wednesday in Winnipeg and head coach Bruce Cassidy said he is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He will not play against the Jets Thursday.

Matt Grzelcyk:

Grzelcyk remains out with an arm injury sustained during the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

A body check along the boards from the Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist appeared to miss the mark, forcing Grzelcyk’s extended right arm to bare a majority of the contact.

Advertisement

Cassidy said he suspects Grzelcyk may return to the Bruins at some point during next week’s four-game road trip.

Jake DeBrusk: 

Cassidy said the winger skated on Wednesday and is “progressing well.”

“We’ve always said that once he’s on the ice, he’s a step closer,” said Cassidy. “He could be a possibility [to play Saturday’s game in Boston]. I don’t think any of the other guys would be that are back home.”

Marcus Johansson:

Johansson, the Bruins’ trade deadline acquisition, remains out with a lung contusion sustained on March 6. Cassidy said Johansson will remain out until next week.

Kevan Miller:

Miller last played on Feb. 23 and has dealt with an upper-body injury since.

“I think early on we didn’t feel it was going to be that long, and then he got a second, I don’t know, MRI or x-ray, and they found something else, so that sort of put him at that three-to-five weeks,” Cassidy said.

David Pastrnak:

There were no updates on Pastrnak, who has been recovering from a February surgery on his left thumb, on Wednesday. He did not join the team for this week’s road trip, and the Boston Globe reported Monday he will likely remain out into next week.

Advertisement

Other transactions:

The Bruins recalled 30-year-old center Paul Carey (20 points in 21 games with AHL Providence) and defenseman Connor Clifton (27 points in 57 games) from the AHL. Forward Peter Cehlarik was assigned to Providence.

Carey, a Weymouth native and Boston College product (86 points in 147 career games with the Eagles from 2008 to 2012) was drafted in the fifth round by the Avalanche in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Clifton skated in nine games for the Bruins earlier this fall.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Bennett Patriots Seahawks NFL
Patriots
Here's a rundown of the Patriots' offseason moves so far March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Odell Beckham Jr Giants Browns
NFL
These 5 NFL teams have made significant moves already this offseason March 14, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Nick Foles
NFL
Jaguars officially agree to terms with Nick Foles, release Blake Bortles March 13, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Patriots extend qualifying offers to Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones March 13, 2019 | 5:47 PM
Josh McDaniels
Super Bowl
CBS and NBC swap Super Bowl telecast years in 2021 and 2022 March 13, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Jason McCourty Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are retaining Jason McCourty March 13, 2019 | 3:57 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics haven’t earned our complete trust, but the signs are good March 13, 2019 | 2:53 PM
Brandon Bolden, Jacob Hollister
Patriots
Brandon Bolden is returning to the Patriots March 13, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Charles Barkley Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Celtics
Charles Barkley had strong words for a potential Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership in New York March 13, 2019 | 10:23 AM
FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge, according to newly released jailhouse telephone calls. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)
Crime
Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction March 13, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Josh Anderson Brandon Carlo NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets March 13, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving trusts the Celtics. Should anyone else? March 13, 2019 | 6:13 AM
Isaiah Thomas
NBA
Isaiah Thomas appears to be bumped from the Nuggets' rotation March 13, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Jets reportedly agree to sign Le'Veon Bell March 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
James Dolan
NBA
Knicks owner claims Bill Simmons conspiracy with NBA GM March 12, 2019 | 10:51 PM
CAA Northeastern Hofstra Basketball
College Sports
'We're so excited to be included and so excited to play wherever they send us' March 12, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Blue Jackets 7-4 for second-straight loss March 12, 2019 | 10:07 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Russell Westbrook fined, Utah Jazz fan banned for altercation March 12, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Odell Beckham
NFL
Browns reportedly to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from Giants March 12, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Jerry Remy March 12, 2019 | 7:00 PM
David Krejci Bruins NHL
Bruins
David Krejci's success comes alongside a rotating cast of linemates March 12, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Darrelle Revis Patriots NFL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What was the best one-year association between a Boston athlete and team? March 12, 2019 | 5:14 PM
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media work room before the start of practices, at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York. You think brackets are just for basketball and that they only get filled out at this time of year, in the days leading up to the start of the NCAA Tournament? If so, think again. Of course, the NCAAs and the billions of dollars spent in bracket pools move the needle more than anything else. But these days, there are brackets for just about everything _ best presidents, best movies, best Aerosmith songs, and so much more. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
College Sports
NCAA Tournament selection show to return to CBS, traditional bracket-first format March 12, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patriots
Michael Bennett wants to talk to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady about Trump March 12, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Trey Flowers Patriots NFL
Patriots
Chad Finn: Patriots fans have come to accept that talented players can be replaced March 12, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon (right) gets a hand in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (eft). The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon quotes John F. Kennedy in thank-you note to the Patriots March 12, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Celtics' leadership 'starts and ends' with Kyrie Irving March 12, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Dodger Stadium MLB Los Angeles
MLB
A memo warned MLB about low safety railings for fans in 2011 March 12, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Watch: Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss fought during Cavs-Raptors March 12, 2019 | 11:08 AM
Russell Westbrook Thunder Jazz Fans
NBA
'I don't think it's fair to the players' March 12, 2019 | 10:49 AM