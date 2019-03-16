Conor McGregor drops first puck at Bruins game

MMA star Conor McGregor, who attended the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day parade earlier Saturday, flew to TD Garden to drop the ceremonial first puck.

Wearing a black suit and waving a green, Irish-themed Bruins warmup jersey with “McGREGOR 12’’ on the back, the pugnacious Dubliner strutted the carpet and pumped up the crowd. After dropping the puck between Zdeno Chara and Columbus’s Boone Jenner, McGregor started waving his arms again, rather than engaging the two hockey dignitaries in a customary handshake. Chara got his attention with a holler.

.@TheNotoriousMMA stopped by to drop the ceremonial first puck in Boston as the @BlueJacketsNHL take on the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/DWrCtETGiD — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 16, 2019