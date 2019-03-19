Kuraly, Rask lead Bruins to 5-0 win over Islanders

Boston outshot the Islanders 14-2 in the first, 10-6 in the second, and 15-5 in the third.

Sean Kuraly celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period. –The Associated Press
By
VIN A. CHERWOO
AP,
March 19, 2019

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice and Tuukka Rask earned his 45th career shutout as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Noel Acciari, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also had goals to help the Bruins win their second straight since a three-game skid that followed their 19-game point streak (15-0-4). Boston has won seven consecutive meetings between the teams — eight in a row in New York.

Rask had to make only 13 saves for his fourth shutout this season, and first ever against the Islanders.

Robin Lehner, making first start since he was injured March 5 late in New York’s 5-4 shootout win at home against Ottawa, finished with 34 saves. The Islanders’ 13 shots were their fewest of the season.

Advertisement

David Pastrnak returned to the Bruins’ lineup for first time since Feb. 10. He missed 16 games with a thumb injury sustained when he fell after a team dinner.

Boston dominated play from the start, scoring once in the first period and twice each in the second and third. The Bruins outshot the Islanders 14-2 in the first, 10-6 in the second and 15-5 in the third.

After a turnover by the Islanders, Bergeron converted a pass from Joakim Nordstrom on a rush for his 28th goal at 6:32 of the third. DeBrusk scored his 23rd on a breakaway to make it 5-0 with 9:40 remaining.

Islanders forward Matt Martin and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara had an altercation in the first period, then dropped the gloves and fought right after the puck drop at the start of the second.

That briefly energized the home crowd, but Acciari extended the Bruins’ lead to 2-0 with a straightaway shot from inside the blue line, beating Lehner through the legs at 2:52. It was his fourth of the season.

The Islanders went on a power play 7 1/2 minutes into the middle period, but managed just one shot on goal during the advantage, drawing boos from the home crowd.

Josh Bailey had an odd-man rush minutes later, but Rask came out to challenge him and Bailey’s attempt went wide.

Advertisement

Kuraly scored his second of the night and eighth of the season to make it 3-0 with 3:43 left in the second. He knocked the puck away from Bailey in the corner to Lehner’s right, and Danton Heinen got it behind the net. His wraparound try came to Kuraly, who beat the goalie from the left circle.

Kuraly got the Bruins on the board 1:12 into the game. He corralled the puck along the side boards, skated into the right circle, turned and fired a shot that beat Lehner on the glove side inside the post. It was Kuraly’s first goal in 23 games since Jan. 17.

Buy Tickets

NOTES: New York F Valtteri Filppula left midway through the first period, several minutes after he was hit by Connor Clifton. Filppula did not return. Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas both went to the dressing room during the second period. Cizikas was back for the start of the third. … New York D Adam Pelech played in his 200th regular-season game. … Islanders D Johnny Boychuk missed his fifth straight game since he was injured March 9 against Philadelphia. New York coach Barry Trotz said Boychuk was cleared to return, but was scratched due to the team’s depth on defense. … The Islanders played a video tribute to Bruins G Jaroslav Halak about 6 1/2 minutes in. Halak spent four seasons in New York before signing with the Bruins last summer to serve as Rask’s backup. He waved to the crowd as fans chanted “Ja-ro! Ja-ro!” … The Islanders’ last win against the Bruins was 4-0 at Boston on Jan. 16, 2017, in former coach Jack Capuano’s last game before he was fired.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, the second game in a stretch of four straight on the road.

Islanders: At the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyric Avery, of Arlington, (L) and Jenny Ahn of Somerville embrace after crossing the finish line during the Run to Remember on May 26, 2013.
Marathon
10 spring races for runners of every level March 19, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Bill Belichick Alabama Pro Day
Patriots
Bill Belichick spotted with a familiar face at Alabama's Pro Day March 19, 2019 | 5:46 PM
Dellin Betances
MLB
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances to start season on injured list March 19, 2019 | 4:54 PM
Peyton Manning NFL
Media
ESPN reportedly is pressing Peyton Manning to join 'Monday Night Football' March 19, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Bill Self Kansas
College Sports
Meet Northeastern's first-round opponent: The Kansas Jayhawks March 19, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bryce Harper
MLB
'I want to be on Broad Street and hold a trophy over my head': Bryce Harper aims to deliver a World Series title March 19, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Ryan Allen Patriots Punter NFL
Patriots
Patriots re-sign punter Ryan Allen March 19, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Patriots
Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case March 19, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Alex Rodriguez Alex Cora MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora is among the interview subjects on Alex Rodriguez’s new ESPN special March 19, 2019 | 2:27 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick Dolphins NFL
NFL
'I was so excited about the chance to get on the field and play' March 19, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Anthony Lamb
College Sports
Vermont's Anthony Lamb among players to watch from 1-bid conferences March 19, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Mike Trout Angels MLB
MLB
Mike Trout, Angels reportedly finalizing a record 12-year, $430 million extension March 19, 2019 | 1:12 PM
Mike Trout
MLB
Mike Trout, Angels reportedly agree to $430 million deal March 19, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Pedro Martinez Gerald Williams MLB Brawl
Sports News
9 obscure sports villains from Boston's past March 19, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Isaiah Thomas Nuggets Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Isaiah Thomas’s presence was a reminder of more satisfying times with the Celtics March 19, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Blake Bortles NFL Jaguars Rams
NFL
Blake Bortles signed a one-year deal with the Rams to be Jared Goff's backup March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Kenneth To Australia Hong Kong Swimmer
Sports News
Swimmer Kenneth To dies at 26 while training in Florida March 19, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Paul Pierce's controversial thoughts on Zion Williamson and the Lakers March 19, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Red Sox Blue Jays Exhibition Spring Training
Red Sox
Red Sox-Blue Jays spring training game rained out again March 19, 2019 | 10:12 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward March 19, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn Coach
NCAA Tournament
Coaches frustrated after ESPN botches NCAA bracket rollout March 19, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Jacoby Ellsbury New York Yankees
MLB
'It’s almost like I have a new leg’ March 19, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
What Kyrie Irving had to say about Isaiah Thomas's return to Boston March 19, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) throws to first after fielding a ground ball from Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia to begin the 2019 season on the Injured List March 19, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
'The world knew my name when I played for the Boston Celtics' March 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Ed Markey
Patriots
Ed Markey gives Robert Kraft’s campaign funds to antitrafficking group March 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas drives past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, rear, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 18, 2019. Thomas returned to play in his first game after being traded in 2017 for Irving. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Celtics fall to Nuggets 114-105 in Isaiah Thomas' TD Garden return March 18, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Martellus Bennett is excited that his brother, Michael, will play in New England.
Patriots
Martellus Bennett explains his decision to stay in retirement March 18, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas finally gets his Celtics tribute video March 18, 2019 | 7:56 PM
Boston, MA--03/17/2019--Northeastern guard Vasa Pusica walks to the stage in the Curry Student Center at Northeastern University during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: northeasternbracket Reporter:
College Sports
What national writers are saying about Northeastern's upset potential against Kansas March 18, 2019 | 6:27 PM