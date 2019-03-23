Bruins clinch playoff berth with 7-3 win over Florida Panthers

Boston took control with five goals in the second period.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate in the second period Saturday.
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand celebrate in the second period Saturday. –Joel Auerbach / Getty Images
By
PAUL GEREFFI
AP,
March 23, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara each had a goal and an assist help the Boston Bruins clinch a playoff berth with a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Steve Kampfer, Karson Kuhlman and Noel Acciari also scored, and Danton Heinen had two assists for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots and also had an assist as Boston won its fourth straight.

Vincent Trocheck, Mike Hoffman and Jayce Hawryluk scored for the Panthers, and Sam Montembeault finished with 32 saves.

The Bruins took control with five goals in the second period.

With Boston leading 2-1, Chara’s shot from the high slot beat Montembeault at 5:05 for his 200th NHL goal. Kuhlman made it 4-1 as he grabbed the puck at the red line, skated in, and fired a shot in at 6:38 for his second career goal.

Advertisement

Hoffman grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in and fired the puck past Halak at 10:04 to pull Florida to 4-2.

Kampfer and Pastrnak scored 48 seconds apart to stretch the Bruins’ lead to 6-2 with 3:24 to go in the middle period.

Trocheck scored a power-play goal at 3:57 of the third to get the Panthers within three.

Bergeron’s empty-netter with 26.8 left capped the scoring.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov landed face down on the ice after a collision with Chara with 3:04 left in the game but left under his own power.

Acciari gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:23 in. David Backes passed from behind the net to Acciari, who was alone in front and his shot got past Montembeault.

Marchand doubled the lead when he took a feed from Bergeron from behind the net and shot the puck in from the low slot at 28 seconds of the second period.

The Panthers answered 24 seconds later as Hawryluk one-timed the puck in from in front.

NOTES

Chara is the 22nd defenseman in NHL history to score 200 goals. … Bruins D Connor Clifton recorded his first NHL point on Acciari’s goal. … Marchand has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in his past 13 games. … The Bruins reached 100 points for the second straight season. … Panthers D Keith Yandle played his 900th NHL game.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Panthers: At Toronto on Monday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after scoring and getting fouled by the Celtics in the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics collapse, give up 30-5 fourth-quarter run in loss to Hornets March 23, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Zdeno Chara signed a new one-year contract with the Bruins.
Bruins
New contract extension a win-win for Zdeno Chara and the Bruins March 23, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Robert Williams fall vs Hornets
Celtics
Robert Williams leaves game after nasty fall March 23, 2019 | 7:32 PM
Bill Belichick is preparing for another season with the Patriots.
Patriots
Paparazzi grilled him outside a restaurant, but Bill Belichick never budged March 23, 2019 | 7:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
NCAA Tournament
Geno Auriemma celebrates his 65th birthday ahead of 2nd-round game March 23, 2019 | 4:39 PM
Justin Verlander takes great pride in his durability.
MLB
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros to add $66 million for 2020, '21 March 23, 2019 | 3:30 PM
FILE -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks onto the field before the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. President Donald Trump has told aides that he wants Kraft, his friend, to be part of a celebration at the White House of the Patriots’ victory in the Super Bowl, ignoring concerns about Kraft’s recent arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Patriots
Robert Kraft releases first personal statement on prostitution solicitation charges March 23, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Zdeno Chara is in his 13th season with Boston and 21st in the NHL.
Bruins
Bruins sign 42-year-old Zdeno Chara to 1-year extension March 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
National
Thrifty minor leaguer to live in school bus during season March 23, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale, Red Sox agree to deal adding $145 million to contract March 23, 2019 | 10:55 AM
Leonard Hamilton
NCAA Tournament
In Hartford, Florida State grieving after death of senior forward Phil Cofer's father March 23, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Robert Kraft's attorney had to say about his client's case March 23, 2019 | 5:04 AM
D'Angelo Russell
NBA
D'Angelo Russell, surging Nets eliminate Lakers from playoff picture March 23, 2019 | 2:24 AM
Tim Craft Gardner-Webb
NCAA Tournament
'Don't you dare leave anything in this locker room': No. 1 Virginia avoids 2nd straight collapse against No. 16 seed March 22, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Joe Morgan Reds MLB 1975
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best athlete in baseball history, pound-for-pound? March 22, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Zion Williamson RJ Barrett Duke Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Duke's title run revives status as Wall Street's favorite team March 22, 2019 | 2:13 PM
Tom Brady and his sons skiing in Montana.
Patriots
It appears Tom Brady is getting better at skiing March 22, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale, Red Sox are nearing agreement on a contract extension March 22, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Stephon Gilmore Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly create more cap space by reworking Stephon Gilmore's contract March 22, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Baylor Women's Basketball Kim Mulkey
NCAA Tournament
Baylor, Notre Dame favorites as women's NCAA Tournament opens Friday March 22, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Eric Reid San Francisco 49ers
NFL
NFL's settlement with Kaepernick, Reid reportedly 'considerably less' than $10 million March 22, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Bill Russell Wilt Chamberlain NBA
Sports News
3 of Boston's earliest sports villains March 22, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Duke Zion Williamson NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Zion Williamson and Duke take the stage in second day of March Madness March 22, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Alex Rodriguez
Media
Chad Finn: What ESPN's Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza had to say about working with each other March 22, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Rosie Ruiz Boston Marathon 1980
Marathon
'Pulling a Rosie': The legacy of Boston's most controversial marathon runner March 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Sean McDonough WEEI Red Sox
Red Sox
'The first thing I thought when they proposed this opportunity was, ‘That would be fun'' March 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kevin Durant, Myles Turner
NBA
Kevin Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after childhood friend was shot to death March 22, 2019 | 1:25 AM
Wofford guard Fletcher Magee (3) celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the final moments of the second half against Seton Hall in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
NCAA Tournament
Wofford’s Fletcher Magee sets Div. I career record for 3-pointers in win vs. Seton Hall March 22, 2019 | 12:49 AM
Tuukka Rask is as hot as any goaltender in the game.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Devils March 22, 2019 | 12:25 AM
Blake Snell Rays
MLB
AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell signs $50 million deal with Tampa Bay March 21, 2019 | 10:30 PM