Bruins notebook: Veterans Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are better than ever

“They’re perfect pros."

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Patrice Bergeron. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
5:31 PM

Left wing Brad Marchand and center Patrice Bergeron have both reached career-high point totals this season, but the increased production is nothing new in the eyes of their teammates.

“They’re a go-to pairing for this team, and they always have been,’’ defenseman Torey Krug said Wednesday. “It’s special, with the résumés that each individual guy has, to see them collectively do it together — for years now, really.’’

Krug noted how Marchand and Bergeron have continued to “grow and develop’’ even in their 10th and 15th NHL seasons, respectively. The two veterans have been mainstays in the franchise since getting drafted, now serving as role models for younger players coming through the system.

Advertisement

“They’re perfect pros,’’ said left wing Jake DeBrusk, who is in his second season with the Bruins. “I think they’re guys that you want to be like. You see their preparation before every game and the things that they do for practice. They just work really hard; they work really hard at everything that they do. There’s a reason why they have career-highs.’’

After notching a trio of assists against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, Marchand didn’t just create further separation from his previous career-high of 85 points. With 34 goals, 63 assists, and five games to go, the 30-year-old is on the verge of tallying his first-ever 100-point season.

Only nine players in Bruins history, including legends like Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr, and Rick Middleton, have achieved such a feat. Joe Thornton (101) was the last to do it, in 2002-03.

“Compared to where I was to when I first came in the league, to where I am now, I never really thought I’d be in this position,’’ Marchand said.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, who called Marchand one of the team’s “offensive catalysts,’’ attributed some of the increased production this season to his usage during power plays. Marchand’s average power-play time per game this year is 3 minutes 12 seconds, up by seven seconds from last year’s mark and up by 31 seconds from two years ago. He leads the team in power-play points with 27, and his 10 power-play goals trail only David Pastrnak.

Advertisement

If Marchand does eclipse 100 points, the moment won’t go unnoticed.

“Any time you get 100 points in this league, you’re doing something really special,’’ DeBrusk said. “He does everything off the ice just as he does on the ice. I wish I had that engine that he has. I’m trying to get there. He’s a special talent, and I’m really happy he’s on our team.’’

And Marchand might even get a special message from Krug, whom he’s constantly provoking in an ongoing social media battle.

“You’ll see,’’ Krug said with a smile.

No letup

Although the end of the regular season is nearing, and they’ve already clinched a playoff spot, the Bruins have expressed little interest in cruising to the finish line.

Buy Tickets

“We have to win as many games as we can to get second place,’’ center David Krejci said.

Boston holds a comfortable 6-point cushion over the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division — and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We know that [the Maple Leafs are] not going to stop, and they’re going to try and get home ice,’’ Krug said. “I think it’s critical for both teams to try and get that. We know they’re not going to stop playing, and that pushes us forward. We’re going to continue to fine-tune our own.’’

“It’s cliché, but we take it day-by-day,’’ added DeBrusk. “We’re trying to get distance from Toronto right now. It’s a matter of trying to find our game and groom it for the right time.’’

If things stay as they are in the standings, the Bruins will once again begin their postseason by hosting the Maple Leafs. Last year, the two teams’ seven-game series culminated with a 7-4 Boston win at the Garden.

Praise for P-Bruins

Advertisement

Bruins president Cam Neely had nothing but glowing remarks about the team’s recently announced 10-year partnership agreement with its AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

“We’ve come to realize it’s extremely important to draft well and develop well and get those players in your lineup,’’ Neely said.

Established in 1987, the P-Bruins have been a breeding ground for NHL talent as well as a home for players on the bubble of entering the league. For those players bouncing back and forth, Neely said the organization has placed more emphasis on proper communication.

“It’s extremely important,’’ Neely said. “If a guy gets sent down, it’s about why are you getting sent down and making sure they understand the reasons and what they need to work on when they get sent down to Providence. Communication has been key for us. These guys really understand what the expectations are for them.’’

Chara tabbed

The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) selected defenseman Zdeno Chara as the Bruins’ nominee for the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, an award given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.’’ Last year, the award was given to center Brian Boyle of the New Jersey Devils. Chara was previously nominated for the award in 2017.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Guerin Austin has been with NESN since 2014.
Media
Guerin Austin’s future on NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts uncertain March 28, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
Patriots
Greg Schiano steps down from his role with the Patriots March 28, 2019 | 4:33 PM
NFL Patriots Chiefs AFC Championship
NFL
The NFL is still considering a proposal by the Chiefs to change overtime rules March 28, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on MLB's Opening Day: 'You still get those butterflies' March 28, 2019 | 2:35 PM
HEMPSTEAD, NY - AUGUST 1: Mike Stone #16 of the New York Lizards defended by Josh Hawkins #33 of the Boston Cannons at James M. Shuart Stadium on August 1, 2015 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Media
NBCSB will carry all Boston Cannons games this season March 28, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Sandy Leon Red Sox
Red Sox
Catcher Sandy Leon accepts his assignment to Pawtucket March 28, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft's lawyers file motion to toss video evidence in soliciting prostitution case March 28, 2019 | 12:25 PM
Red Sox 2019 MLB Opening Day
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win in 2019? March 28, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Harry Kane and Tom Brady after Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Harry Kane explained why he's a Tom Brady superfan, and why he wants to play in the NFL March 28, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts picked up the check at a Red Sox team dinner March 28, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Alex Cora with the World Series trophy
Red Sox
What experts are saying about the Red Sox' chances to repeat March 28, 2019 | 10:56 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox World Series Parade
Red Sox
Opening Day: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes March 28, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Parade 2018
Red Sox
How have teams done in the season following a World Series win? March 28, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Jon Lester Red Sox
Sports News
Jon Lester reacts to Red Sox admitting they 'blew' 2014 contract negotiations March 28, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Rob Manfred MLB commissioner
MLB
MLB bids to purchase regional sports networks from Disney March 28, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Robert Kraft is fighting to have video of him at Orchids of Asia day spa kept from the public.
Patriots
A slew of Florida media are fighting to make the Robert Kraft video public March 28, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin Thomas Walsh Skiing
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin and Paralympian Thomas Walsh share mutual bond in skiing March 28, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Brandon Moss Red Sox
Red Sox
6 players you forgot made an Opening Day start for the Red Sox March 28, 2019 | 8:06 AM
David Pastrnak NHL Bruins Rangers
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Rangers March 28, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi hits in the batting cage as Eduardo Nunez and Mookie Betts, right, look on during a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Boston. The Red Sox are to face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
19 things we're looking forward to this Red Sox season March 28, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Keith Olbermann
Media
ESPN's Keith Olbermann apologizes for threatening hunter March 28, 2019 | 3:18 AM
Marathon
Alissa Kolarik's Boston Marathon story has been 'four years in the making' March 27, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Marathon
Chapin Jacob's friend Pat was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at 29. He's running Boston for him. March 27, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Marathon
Richard Houston is running Boston with Team IMPACT Melanoma March 27, 2019 | 10:54 PM
David Pastrnak beats Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist for a goal during the second period.
Bruins
Pastrnak's hat trick carries Bruins past Rangers 6-3 March 27, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Marathon
Katelyn Pine is running Boston in memory of her grandpa March 27, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Marathon
Morgan Williams is running Boston for IMPACT Melanoma. And it's personal. March 27, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marathon
Naitik Shah is running Boston to 'conquer cancer' March 27, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Marathon
For Kim Riordan, Boston will be her 6th World Marathon Major. She's run them all for her mom. March 27, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Marathon
Sarah Aili Hay-Smith lost her dad to cancer in 2017. Now she's running Boston for him. March 27, 2019 | 10:04 PM