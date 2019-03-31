Bruins fall to Red Wings in Detroit 6-3

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period. –AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By
LARRY LAGE
AP,
March 31, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Taro Hirose scored his first NHL goal early in the third period, just 8 seconds after Anthony Mantha completed his first hat trick and the Detroit Red Wings went on to beat Boston Bruins 6-3 on Sunday night.

Mantha scored twice in the opening period to give Detroit a 2-0 lead and scored again 1:17 into the third period to tie the game at 3. Hirose, who signed March 12 as a free agent from Michigan State, put the Red Wings up 4-3 while their fans were still roaring after the tying goal.

Filip Hronek gave Detroit a two-goal cushion with 7:57 remaining in regulation, and Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Jimmy Howard had 31 saves for the Red Wings, who have won five straight for the first time this season.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots for the Bruins, who are trying to hold off the Toronto Maple Leafs to finish second in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins took a one-goal lead into the third period after David Backes redirected a shot into the net with a minute left in the second. Boston’s Jake DeBrusk scored early in the second and Brad Marchand tied the game midway through the period with a franchise-record 26th short-handed goal.

Even though Detroit will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, coach Jeff Blashill is expected to get a two-year contract extension this week. The rebuilding franchise is developing young players such as Mantha and Larkin under Blashill and the team is playing hard for him even though it has been out of contention for much of the season.

NOTES: Marchand’s short-handed goal broke Boston’s record set by Rick Middleton between the late 1970s and late 1980s. … Detroit D Danny DeKeyser left the game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Play at Columbus on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Play Pittsburgh at home Tuesday.

