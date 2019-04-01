3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 6-3 loss to the Red Wings

Detroit's third-period comeback capped off Boston's forgettable weekend.

Jake DeBrusk Bruins Red Wings NHL
Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand, and David Backes scored three unanswered goals in the second period of Sunday's game in Detroit. –The Associated Press
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:49 AM

COMMENTARY

The Bruins could’ve had home ice wrapped up for the first round this weekend. All they needed was to take care of business against a pair of teams out of the playoff picture in the Panthers and Red Wings.

They even got some help from an unlikely source when the Senators downed the Maple Leafs on Saturday. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad couldn’t help their own cause. Instead, they’ll be going back to the drawing board after their rough weekend against two squads in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins gave up the first two goals for the second straight game. Unlike their 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Saturday, the Bruins overcame the deficit with a furious second period en route to taking a 3-2 lead on tallies from Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and David Backes.

Advertisement

Yet they couldn’t finish the job. Boston’s lax defensive coverage reared its ugly head when Anthony Manta completed his first career hat trick and Taro Hirose notched his first career goal in an 8-second span to put the Bruins behind the proverbial 8-ball.

Filip Hronek’s one-timer and Dylan Larkin’s empty netter sealed the Bruins’ fate. Here’s what we learned from Boston’s 6-3 loss on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Defensive issues are piling up at the worst time.

The Bruins couldn’t close the deal against Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and the rest of the high-octane Lightning to start the week after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. The Bolts found a formula to break Boston’s layers on the back end that led to odd-man rushes and several quality scoring chances en route to their three-goal third.

David Pastrnak’s five-point night against the Rangers stopped the bleeding from the Lightning game two nights later. But Boston’s defensive issues carried over a bit into their tilt with a rebuilding Blueshirts squad.

Those two games paled in comparison to the nine goals they allowed this weekend. Even a returning Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller — both missing time with an upper-body injury — didn’t help.

Advertisement

The Bruins had no answers countering the Red Wings’ speed and energy from the likes of Mantha, Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou on Sunday. The trio got behind Boston’s defense often to set up quality scoring chances for themselves and their teammates.

Cassidy had his ideal blue-line core with Grzelcyk, Miller, Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy for the first time in recent memory. They didn’t get the job done. But the third-year Bruins coach also needed a save or two from Jaroslav Halak.

This leads us to our next point.

Boston’s goaltending isn’t helping things, either.

Halak came into Sunday stringing together quality performances en route to a 7-1 mark in his last eight starts. He was far from sharp going up against former UMaine goaltender Jimmy Howard.

Buy Tickets

The journeyman netminder had one of his worst outings of the season allowing five goals on 22 shots for an .815 save percentage. It wasn’t so much positioning or juicy rebounds that let him down, but rather a glove malfunction. The Red Wings beat Halak on the glove side for four of their tallies.

Tuukka Rask had his own issues the day before after allowing a juicy rebound on Evgenii Dadonov’s first-period tally and Troy Brouwer’s 20-foot shorthanded lamplighter in the second. The Finn has allowed five goals on 31 shots — an .801 save percentage — dating back to the third-period collapse in Tampa.

A goaltender is only as good as the defense in front of him. The Bruins’ blue-liners didn’t help either goaltender this weekend, but both Rask and Halak could’ve helped them out with another timely save.

How can the Bruins fix this?

It sounds simple, right? Staying structured defensively and give Halak and Rask the time and space to make the saves when needed. That should get the job done when the Bruins enter the final week of the regular season, right?

Advertisement

Well, there’s some other logistics that need to be addressed. For one, they need to get off to a better start. The Bruins had to play catchup hockey early after the Lightning, Panthers and Red Wings all scored first.

Yes, Cassidy’s squad overcame deficits before. No matter the deficit, the Bruins displayed a never-say-die attitude during their 19-game point streak. Those things pile up eventually, though, and it just so happened that the Bruins encountered that over the past week.

The Bruins netted 14 goals in their last four games. Things could’ve been a tad different had they converted on a 5-on-3 late in the first period against the Lightning and had David Pastrnak converted in the third period on Sunday to put the Bruins within a goal. But goal scoring didn’t let them down aside from their sleepwalking performance against the Panthers on Saturday.

Every team still has something to play for entering the last week of the season. Some, like the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes and Canadiens, are fighting for playoff spots. Others, like the Panthers, Rangers, and Red Wings (to name a few) have players and coaches fighting for jobs for next season.

The Bruins are fighting for home ice. They hope to inch closer to that in Columbus against a desperate Blue Jackets squad on Tuesday. They could also use some help from the Islanders — who host the Maple Leafs on Monday — looking to stay alive for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Celtics among teams preparing for a new chance in post-LeBron East April 1, 2019 | 3:17 AM
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha greets teammates after scoring during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings in Detroit 6-3 March 31, 2019 | 10:31 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Here are the reported details regarding Xander Bogaerts's new contract extension March 31, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of Game Two of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 6, 2018.
Red Sox
Red Sox close to 6-year deal worth $120 million with Xander Bogaerts March 31, 2019 | 9:38 PM
Cassius Winston
NCAA Tournament
Michigan State knocks off top-seeded Duke, 68-67, to make Final Four March 31, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Tre Jones, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish
NCAA Tournament
What top-seeded Duke had to say after getting ousted in the NCAA Tournament March 31, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello latest Red Sox starter to get hit hard; Mariners top Boston 10-8 March 31, 2019 | 8:27 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce shares the tweak that would make Jayson Tatum an All-Star — and offers to help March 31, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Leah Hextall CWHL
Sports News
Canadian Women's Hockey League going out of business March 31, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Pablo Sandoval
Red Sox
Here's how much the Red Sox are paying in dead money this season March 31, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Roger Clemens Blue Jays Fenway Park
Sports News
8 Boston sports villains from the '90s March 31, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Marcus Morris on the Celtics: 'They'll do a '30 for 30' on this team' March 31, 2019 | 10:09 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'passionately' advocated for rule changes at the NFL owners meetings March 31, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Red Sox
Mariners chase another starter as Red Sox rally in ninth falls short March 31, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kristaps Porzingis
NBA
Attorney: NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is accused of rape March 30, 2019 | 11:47 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts during the first half Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
Celtics start hot, but drop road game to Brooklyn Nets March 30, 2019 | 8:32 PM
David Pastrnak and the Bruins didn't have the sharpest of outings on Saturday afternoon.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Panthers March 30, 2019 | 7:01 PM
LeBron James will miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
LeBron James to sit out rest of the season March 30, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
Celtics without Kyrie Irving, Al Horford in Brooklyn March 30, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Bye of the Revolution provides the game-winning strike, beating Minnesota United FC goalie Vito Mannone during second-half action Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Soccer
Revolution notch 1st win of season, 2-1 over Minnesota United March 30, 2019 | 4:11 PM
Joakim Nordstrom fights for position in front of the Panthers net with MIke Matheson.
Bruins
Florida Panthers beat Bruins 4-1, snap Boston's 12-game home streak March 30, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Zion Williamson
College Sports
'That’s where it got insane': 6 memorable stories that built Zion Williamson's legend March 30, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Celtics Bachelorette
Celtics
Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown greeted two special guests at the Celtics' practice facility Thursday March 30, 2019 | 7:12 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland's 3-run, 9th-inning homer powers Red Sox over Mariners March 30, 2019 | 2:36 AM
Tre Jones
NCAA Tournament
Duke avoids upset, survives in the final seconds against Virginia Tech March 30, 2019 | 12:58 AM
Aron Baynes Celtics Pacers
Celtics
Aron Baynes proving to be a big addition to Celtics’ starting lineup March 30, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Players skate in celebration toward Massachusetts goaltender Filip Lindberg (35) after the team's 4-0 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA Division I men's ice hockey regional game in Manchester, N.H., Saturday.
College Sports
UMass is heading to its 1st Frozen Four ever March 30, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving after making a three-point shot against the Pacers.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving's late layup lifts Celtics over Pacers 114-112 March 29, 2019 | 9:50 PM
Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
3 ways to keep track of your favorite runner during the Boston Marathon March 29, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Malcolm Mitchell
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell on why he feels 'blessed' Super Bowl LI was his final NFL game March 29, 2019 | 3:55 PM