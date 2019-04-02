Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus

Another Toronto loss means, officially, B's will host the first-round playoff series.

Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Marcus Johansson celebrates his first goal with the Bruins, beating Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, on Tuesday night in Ohio. –AP Photo
By
MITCH STACY
AP,
April 2, 2019

Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 32 saves and the Bruins denied Columbus a chance to clinch a playoff spot, beating the host Blue Jackets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand and Karson Kuhlman each had a goal and an assist for the playoff-bound Bruins, who stopped a two-game slide and formally clinched home ice in the first-round of the playoffs when Toronto lost at home to Carolina. Marcus Johansson and David Pastrnak also scored.

The postseason situation is murkier for Columbus, which could have clinched an Eastern Conference wild card with a regulation win and a loss by Montreal. They got neither, and the Hurricanes’ victory pushed the Blue Jackets down to the second wild-card, ahead of the Canadiens only on tiebreaker.

Oliver Bjorkstrand extended the longest active goal streak in the NHL to six games with a third-period tally for Columbus, which had won five in a row. Matt Duchene also scored.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 19 stops, but allowed four goals before being relieved by Joonas Korpisalo late in the second period. Korpisalo had three the rest of the way.

Boston got a bizarre break 1:58 into the game when a shot by DeBrusk bounced off the top of the net and straight into the air. On the way down, it hit Bobrovsky in the back and trickled in without him seeing it.

The Bruins went up 2-0 late in the first when Johansson banged in a rebound for his first goal since being acquire in a trade with New Jersey at the deadline last month.

Late in the second, Marchand tapped in a shot amid heavy traffic. DeBrusk got his second goal on a breakaway 46 seconds later, and Pastrnak — who has 12 points in his last seven games — made it 5-0 early in the third period. (Marchand had an assist for his 100th point of the season.)

Columbus answered with back-to-back power-play goals. Bjorkstrand, who has been on a tear, converted a shot from the top of the right circle. Duchene then got his 31st of the season at 9:14, but the Blue Jackets were unable to keep the momentum.

Kuhlman followed with Boston’s sixth goal with 9:32 left.

