3 takeaways from the Bruins’ convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets

Brad Marchand hit the 100-point mark on a night where the Bruins clinched home ice.

Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) –The Associated Press
By
Tim Rosenthal
6:56 AM

COMMENTARY

Perhaps the Bruins looked ahead toward the postseason during their forgettable weekend against the Panthers and Red Wings. The B’s proved that they weren’t playoff ready during their pair of losses against teams in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins could’ve secured home ice for their first-round matchup with the Maple Leafs had they taken care of business against Florida and Detroit.

Not a good omen heading into Tuesday’s tilt with the hottest team in the league — and a team on the verge of clinching a postseason berth — the Columbus Blue Jackets. But they had something to look forward to with a playoff-like battle on their hands.

Advertisement

Bruce Cassidy’s squad clicked on all cylinders at Nationwide Arena in Game No. 80 of 82. Tuukka Rask looked like a starter ready for playoff hockey. The blue-liners in front of him stayed structured in their own zone. The opportunistic offense found cracks in Columbus’ defense and chased perennial Vezina Trophy candidate Sergei Bobrovsky out of the game.

Those traits led to a convincing 6-2 victory over a desperate Blue Jackets squad. That, combined with the Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory in Toronto, secured home-ice advantage for Boston’s first-round series with the Maple Leafs.

Here’s what we learned as the Bruins snapped the Blue Jackets’ five-game win streak in Ohio’s capital city.

Brad Marchand hits the 100-point mark.

The illustrious 95-year history of the Boston Bruins includes a who’s who in the 100-point club. Yet the team hadn’t had a player top the century mark in a single season since Joe Thornton back in the 2002-03 campaign.

That 15-season run without a 100-point scorer came to an end in Columbus when Brad Marchand joined illustrious company. Marchand’s second-period goal and third-period assist on David Pastrnak’s 37th goal of the season put him in the 100-point club alongside Thornton, Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Rick Middleton, Johnny Bucyk, Adam Oates, Barry Pederson and Joey Juneau.

Advertisement

“It’s a pretty good feeling, but I think it just shows how good of a team we have,” Marchand, the league’s third star of the month, told reporters about his milestone. “It’s a cool personal stat, but again, it all goes to the goal of getting into playoffs and we’re right there.”

He’s always had the skill set to complement his edgy on-ice persona. But Marchand’s reputation of toeing the fine line got the worst of him at times — with or without supplemental discipline during his first few seasons in Boston.

Marchand’s maturity into a complete player led him to his first 100-point season of his career. He isn’t a saint by any means, as seen with some of his chirpings at officials earlier this season. But the nine-year veteran has come a long way, developing into one of the more prolific stars in today’s National Hockey League.

Buy Tickets

The Bruins don’t have to worry about Marchand licking opponents anytime soon. They’re more than happy to see him thrive further on the NHL’s prolific line alongside longtime partner in crime Patrice Bergeron and a young All-Star in David Pastrnak.

Trade deadline additions find chemistry on third line.

The Bruins envisioned Charlie Coyle fitting comfortably into his third-line center role. They even parted with a fellow hometown boy in Ryan Donato to acquire the Weymouth-born forward from the Minnesota Wild during the trade deadline.

Coyle gave the Bruins versatility during their injury-plagued stretch in early March. He’s now back in his third-line center spot after skating on the second line with David Krejci — who tallied his career-high 52nd assist in the win — and Jake DeBrusk — who notched a three-point night on a pair of goals and an assist.

The former Boston University standout gives the Bruins some much-needed depth on the third line. Fellow trade deadline addition Marcus Johansson hasn’t been as fortunate, however.

Advertisement

Cassidy admitted he’s still looking to see where Johansson fits in the lineup ever since the former Devils and Capitals forward returned from a lung contusion last week. He didn’t fit with Marchand and Bergeron and couldn’t quite develop the same chemistry with DeBrusk and Krejci from his first few games in a Bruins uniform.

The third-year Bruins bench boss put Johansson together with Coyle on the third line with a returning Chris Wagner — filling in for Danton Heinen (illness) — flanking on the opposite wing. All three factored into an important first-period tally to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Johansson capped off the goal with the rebound off Coyle’s shot. Wagner set everything up with his slick pass to Coyle in the slot before Johansson did the rest to cap off his first goal as a Bruin.

All four lines found their groove against a stingy Columbus squad. Johansson’s chemistry with Coyle and Wagner Tuesday gives Cassidy something to ponder over as the playoffs approach.

Karson Kuhlman belongs in Boston.

Krejci and DeBrusk worked with a rotating door of wingers all season long. At times, some like Johansson and Pastrnak found decent chemistry working alongside the second line cogs. Others, such as Donato and Peter Cehlarik, couldn’t sustain enough consistency to secure a top-six spot.

It took 80 games, but Krejci and DeBrusk may have a keeper from the unlikeliest of sources.

The energy and work ethic that Karson Kuhlman displayed during his two callups from Providence provide the perfect complement for Krejci and DeBrusk. The former Minnesota-Duluth product put his traits on full display en route to the first multi-point night of his career.

The Bruins don’t have a bonafide top-six winger to join Krejci and DeBrusk. Kuhlman’s relentless engagement and puck pursuit provide a different look on that second line.

Kuhlman’s versatility provides a good fit for any trio. And there’s no reason for the former Minnesota-Duluth product to make another trip down I-95 anytime soon.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Patrick Mahomes
Patriots
During 'Tonight Show' appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady April 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts, Dave Dombrowski, Scott Boras
Red Sox
Teammates attend Xander Bogaerts's news conference announcing his new deal April 2, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong doping bans
Marathon
Elite runners face new drug testing measures from Abbott World Marathon Majors April 2, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Red Sox starting rotation April 2, 2019 | 10:05 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, fans cheer from the top of Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after an argument turned violent outside Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
MLB
Police investigating assault outside Dodger Stadium April 2, 2019 | 9:18 AM
WEEI Radio
Media
John Tomase is leaving WEEI to join NBC Sports Boston April 2, 2019 | 8:58 AM
UConn Women's Basketball
NCAA Tournament
UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor and Oregon reach women's Final Four April 2, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks NBA
NBA
NYC police investigating rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis April 2, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson Duke Basketball
College Sports
USA Basketball will reportedly ask Zion Williamson to play in the FIBA World Cup this summer April 2, 2019 | 7:57 AM
John Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
John Tavares's game-winning goal makes Leafs-Bruins first-round playoff matchup official April 2, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Dwyane Wade Jayson Tatum
Celtics
'That was so cool, and I definitely didn’t expect it at all' April 2, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Aaron Judge's diving catch gave Yankees a brief scare April 2, 2019 | 7:33 AM
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Heath Hembree #37 of the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Athletics won the game 7-0. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'There’s no panic in this clubhouse or the dugout': Red Sox drop 3rd straight game April 2, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Golden Tate
Patriots
Golden Tate apologizes to Tom Brady, welcomes him to Twitter April 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Celtics spoil Dwyane Wade's final Garden visit, beat Heat 110-105 April 1, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens pulled a classic April Fools' Day dad joke on his daughter April 1, 2019 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks field during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Here is the Patriots' offseason schedule April 1, 2019 | 6:38 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen
Patriots
How Julian Edelman and the rest of Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's arrival April 1, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Bryce Harper baby
MLB
Bryce Harper, wife expecting baby boy April 1, 2019 | 1:48 PM