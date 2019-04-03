50 years ago this week, an elbow knocked out Bobby Orr and stoked Bruins-Leafs forever

A Hockey Hall of Famer put No. 4's lights out at Boston Garden, nearly sparking a riot.

Bobby Orr, Bruins 1969
Bobby Orr lies dazed after being felled by an elbow from Toronto's Pat Quinn at Boston Garden on April 2, 1969. –AP Photo
By
2:09 PM

Tuesday night formalized what’s been presumed for weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs lost at home to Carolina and the Bruins won big in Columbus, meaning Boston will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 playoff series between the Original Six rivals that was itself locked in on Monday. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 10, though at least one report says the Bruins’ series will begin the following night on Saturday.

It will be the 16th playoff series between Boston and Toronto, and the third first-round meeting between the two in the past seven years. You’ve likely not forgotten the prior two, given both went seven games and ended legendarily for the home team. In 2013, Boston erased a 4-1 deficit in the final 11 minutes of regulation, scoring twice with the goalie pulled in the final 90 seconds, before Patrice Bergeron won it in overtime. Last season, Toronto forced a Game 7 after trailing the series three games to one, but Boston scored four times in the third period to win again.

Advertisement

Toronto was similarly dominant in the early days, winning eight of the first 10 playoff meetings, though Boston beat the Leafs on the way to its first Stanley Cup titles in 1939 and 1941. After losing Game 7 of the 1959 semifinals at Boston Garden, however, the Bruins sunk to the bottom of the six-team NHL. Out of the playoffs for eight straight years, it was the arrival of Bobby Orr in 1966 that finally stemmed the tide.

Swept by the Canadiens to end Orr’s second year in 1967-68, Boston was the expanded league’s second-best team in 1968-69, drawing Toronto in a quarterfinal series it opened with 10-0 and 7-0 victories. Those games, played April 2 and April 3, 1969, though, were no forgettable blowout.

What happened in the first one lingered for years, and that doesn’t even include the suspension that ultimately ended a 600-game NHL career.

The Bruins led 6-0 with two minutes to go in the second period when Pat Quinn, a future Hall of Famer and three-decade NHL coach — but then just a rookie defensemen — lined up Orr near the boards and leveled him with what contemporary reports called an elbow, but what he maintained for the rest of his life was a shoulder. The two, according to a National Post commemoration, had fought in the regular-season finale between the teams just two weeks prior, a game the Bruins also dominated.

Advertisement

“You knew all about Orr and what he was capable of. The only place to stop him was the offensive blue line,” Quinn, who died in 2014, told the Toronto Sun in 1999. “Brit Selby did a good job for us angling Orr to the right side. I saw he had his head down and took a run at him. You expect an athlete of that caliber to be able to get out of the way. Maybe he didn’t see me, maybe it was because he had no room. I got him with my shoulder and followed through.”

Orr was aided from the ice and ultimately spent the night at Mass General Hospital. Initial concerns about a broken neck were unfounded, though the hit gave him his only documented concussion.

Buy Tickets

Quinn, however, had to stay at the Garden, and in the game. He fought off fans, as well as — he told the Sun — Boston Police, who were more concerned with him than the frothing masses, his stick shattering penalty-box glass while he served his major penalty.

Meanwhile, the Bruins kept scoring and the penalties kept piling. Finally, Toronto’s Forbes Kennedy had enough. To hear him tell it, the 5-foot-8 center and former Bruin went after Bruins goalie Gerry Cheevers for a slash with about four minutes to go and got swarmed by both players and fans. He would ultimately collect eight penalties, including four minors, two fighting majors, a pair of misconducts and a 4-game suspension when, in the frenzy, Kennedy flattened linesman George Ashley.

The suspension covered the rest of the series, which Boston swept with a pair of one-goal wins in Ontario before losing in six games to Montreal, three of those losses coming in overtime. Kennedy, according to his recounting, had a pair of knee surgeries that summer and never played again.

Advertisement

“It is equally obvious that the Maple Leafs were a parody of a major league club,” roared the Globe on the morning of April 3. “Since they were outplayed in such essentials as shooting, passing and skating, the Leafs resorted to the last refuge of the humiliated.”

Orr didn’t miss a game, assisting on the first goal of Game 2 the following night. Asked years later about the legality of the hit, he said, “Well, he got a penalty. He did come from the other side.”

Boston was on the way up, winning two of the next three Stanley Cups and appearing in five of nine Finals. Toronto, meanwhile, hasn’t so much as played in a Final since winning it 1966-67, a drought of more than 50 years the Bruins hope to formally extend starting next week.

TOPICS: Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Terry Rozier, Celtics, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris
Celtics
10 defining moments of the Celtics' struggles this season April 3, 2019 | 1:52 PM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry will remain with Celtics April 3, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Blaine Lacher Bruins NHL
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is your all-time favorite obscure Bruin? April 3, 2019 | 12:06 PM
print scan for Sports/ Boston Marathon 1946 kelly at Heartbreak Hill. Newton Ma. 194616S1 (library tag 04161999)
Marathon
How Heartbreak Hill got its name April 3, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Tom Brady at baseball's Fenway Park
Patriots
Tom Brady referenced his baseball past in a Twitter joke with Aqib Talib April 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Geno Auriemma says college coaches are 'afraid of their players' April 3, 2019 | 10:05 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Marathon
Crossing the course of the Boston Marathon is a careful operation. Here’s how it’s done. April 3, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Canadian Women's Hockey League
Sports News
The National Women’s Hockey League is expanding into Canada after its Canadian counterpart folded April 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona MLB
MLB
The Indians are extending Terry Francona’s contract through 2022 April 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
Miguel Andujar Yankees MLB
MLB
8 Yankees are now on the 10-day injured list April 3, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Blue Jackets NHL
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' convincing 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets April 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Chris Sale, Oakland
Red Sox
Single solo shot tops Chris Sale, Red Sox in Oakland April 3, 2019 | 1:19 AM
Marcus Johansson, Bruins
Bruins
Marchand makes it 100 as Bruins clinch home ice, crush Columbus April 2, 2019 | 10:06 PM
Twin River Sportsbook
Patriots
Rhode Island sportsbooks took a massive hit when the Patriots won the Super Bowl April 2, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Jack Easterby speaks to Josh Gordon prior to the Patriots game against Detroit in September 2018.
Patriots
Jack Easterby, departed Patriots character coach, joins Houston Texans April 2, 2019 | 6:19 PM
AAF Suspended Football
Sports News
AAF reportedly suspending operations 8 games into season April 2, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Ernie Grunfeld
National
Ernie Grunfeld fired as president of the Washington Wizards April 2, 2019 | 3:41 PM
David Price MLB Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Taking a look at the Red Sox’ starting pitchers one turn through the rotation April 2, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Jake Debrusk first tweet
Sports News
30 first tweets from famous Boston athletes April 2, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Boston College Ky Bowman NBA
College Sports
Boston College guard Ky Bowman declares for the NBA draft April 2, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Joe Kelly Dodgers
MLB
Joe Kelly gets booed off the mound after another poor outing April 2, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Jimmy Kimmel Patrick Mahomes
Patriots
During 'Tonight Show' appearance, Patrick Mahomes dishes on conversation with Tom Brady April 2, 2019 | 12:10 PM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field before the Super Bowl.
Patriots
Patriots and Michael Bennett agree to restructure contract April 2, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts, Dave Dombrowski, Scott Boras
Red Sox
Teammates attend Xander Bogaerts's news conference announcing his new deal April 2, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong doping bans
Marathon
Elite runners face new drug testing measures from Abbott World Marathon Majors April 2, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Pedro Martinez
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Red Sox starting rotation April 2, 2019 | 10:05 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, fans cheer from the top of Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after an argument turned violent outside Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, March 30, 2019. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
MLB
Police investigating assault outside Dodger Stadium April 2, 2019 | 9:18 AM
WEEI Radio
Media
John Tomase is leaving WEEI to join NBC Sports Boston April 2, 2019 | 8:58 AM
UConn Women's Basketball
NCAA Tournament
UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor and Oregon reach women's Final Four April 2, 2019 | 8:37 AM
Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks NBA
NBA
NYC police investigating rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis April 2, 2019 | 8:07 AM